New Persona 3 Reload Gameplay Video Revealed

Atlus has revealed a brief new look at Persona 3 Reload, which is its upcoming remake of the original Persona 3. First announced this past month, Atlus showed off P3 Reload with a reveal trailer that highlighted the game's characters, gameplay, and dungeons. Now, another new trailer for the title has been unveiled which puts a larger focus on gameplay and the new voice actors that will be portraying each character.

Released to coincide with Anime Expo, this new trailer for Persona 3 Reload gives fans a glimpse at each of the major characters that end up appearing throughout the game's story. These characters are all largely shown not only speaking during cutscenes, but also engaging in combat. This trailer also might very well offer our best look so far at the revamped visuals seen in Persona 3 Reload. In short, the game seems to have taken a pretty drastic leap in quality compared not only to the initial Persona 3, but also Persona 5.

You can get a look at this new Persona 3 Reload video for yourself here:

The reason why this new trailer for Persona 3 Reload is such a big deal is because Atlus' new remake is set to feature completely new voice actors compared to the original P3. This is a decision that was met with some controversy from longtime Persona fans as the voice cast for P3 was quite iconic. To help alleviate those concerns, though, Atlus clearly opted to let loose this new trailer to give fans an idea of how the new cast will be stepping into their roles. Based on the feedback so far, it seems that many are finding themselves quite happy with the performances from the new actors.

Currently, Persona 3 Reload doesn't have a specific launch date, but it is known to be releasing at some point in early 2024. Whenever it does arrive, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. A version of the game for Nintendo Switch has also been highly rumored, but Atlus itself has yet to confirm that the game will be coming to this platform.

What do you think about Persona 3 Reload based on what we have seen so far? And are you planning to pick this remake up for yourself next year? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.