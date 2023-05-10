PewDiePie Banned on Twitch

PewDiePie has been banned from Twitch. PewDiePie is one of the biggest YouTubers on the planet and up until recently, he was the most subscribed individual YouTuber. There were a few companies/organizations that had more subscribers than him, but PewDiePie was eventually dethroned by MrBeast. PewDiePie has come a long way since the early 2010s when he became popular for his let's plays of horror games and Happy Wheels. However, he eventually transitioned into more reactionary content and then more or less "retired" with occasional vlogs/life updates. He's still around in some capacity, though he seems to be enjoying his life and relaxing as he starts a family.

With that said, PewDiePie did recently make a resurgence on Twitch. The content creator is more known for his videos than his streams, but did have a brief stint in streaming. Now, his Twitch account has been repurposed to just stream old content seemingly forever. It seems like a way to probably bring in ad revenue and potentially subscribers/donations without actually having to do anything, for better or worse. However, this Twitch account has been banned. We're not exactly sure what the ban is for, but one can likely imagine it's a result of something that was in his old content. Whether that's something offensive that was forgotten about or just copyrighted content is completely unknown. As of right now, it's unclear if or when PewDiePie's Twitch channel will return, but it seems likely that it will probably come back unless someone affiliated with his content comes out and says otherwise.

Whether or not PewDiePie will ever return to making gaming content remains to be seen. It seems like he is occupying himself in other ways and may choose to enjoy games in his free time, rather than making a career out of it. There are countless hours of PewDiePie content readily available for people to enjoy, so it's certainly not like anyone is hurting for it.

