PewDiePie Slams Fortnite’s Naruto Crossover

Epic Games has been bringing a surprising number of franchises into the world of Fortnite, allowing players the opportunity to embody a wide array of their favorite characters. One of the most recent additions to the hit battle royale are characters from Naruto, who were made available in the game earlier this month after months of rumors and speculation. For fans of the anime series, the addition was definitely surprising — and apparently, YouTuber PewDiePie doesn’t see it as a positive one. In a recent video, which you can check out below, PewDiePie argues that Fortnite is “ruining” the things he loves, and that his long-standing love of Naruto feels tarnished by the game.

“Fortnite is ruining everything that I love!” PewDiePie joked. “They took Superman. They took Master Chief. And now, they’ve come for my boy Naruto! Why? Why does this exist? Who asked for this? …The thing is, like, alright, Master Chief. Sure, I loved Halo as a kid. Who didn’t? We all did. But at least he had a gun, right?”

“You know, there’s a lot of pent-up anger here for me, because this has been going on for a while,” PewDiePie added. “Sure, I loved Naruto as a kid, but it doesn’t matter now.”

The first hints that the anime icon would potentially be entering the game were revealed in May, as part of presentation documents made public during the Apple and Epic Games lawsuit. Subsequent leaks and datamines had indicated that Naruto was on his way to the game, both in the form of datamines that included code names or overt references to the anime’s lore. The game previously included an emote mimicking the infamous “Naruto run” in 2019.

Naruto is the latest in an ever-growing array of franchises added to Fortnite, including (recently) Dune, DC Comics, Resident Evil, Ghostbusters, and reimagined versions of the Universal Monsters.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

