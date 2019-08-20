PewDiePie Just Got Married

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg has revealed that he officially married longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin earlier this week. The YouTube star shared several photos from the wedding on Twitter, and Bisgonin shared her own set of photos celebrating the wedding over on Instagram. The two became engaged in April of last year, making the wedding a year and four months after the fact.

The two were married in Kew Gardens in the United Kingdom on August 19th, exactly eight years to the date from the day they met, according to Bisgonin. The two met in 2011, and appear to have been dating ever since. The two of them currently live together in England.

“We are married!!!” Kjellberg shared on Twitter early this morning. “I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

“Yesterday, the 19th of August – after exactly 8 years since we met – we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family,” Bisognin shared on Instagram along with several photos. “It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives.”

PewDiePie, for what it’s worth, is close to another major lifetime achievement: 100 million subscribers on YouTube. The Swedish YouTube star recently passed 99 million subscribers, and is closing in on that big milestone. His marriage announcement is likely to only further drive up subscribers, though it also largely depends on what exactly he uploads in the coming weeks as to how fast it’ll happen. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PewDiePie right here.