New PGA Tour Golf Game Delayed by EA

After remaining dormant since 2015, Electronic Arts announced early last year that it was working on a new entry in its long-running PGA Tour golf video game series. Although the announcement came without a release date attached to it, EA revealed later in 2021 that the project was being delayed to an unspecified window. As of today, EA has now revealed what this new launch window will be, and sadly, it’s much further out than a number of longtime fans surely hoped.

Divulged on social media today, EA confirmed that EA Sports PGA Tour will launch next year in spring of 2023. The announcement came alongside a new image for the game that featured the title’s latest launch window. Other that this information, EA didn’t say anything else about the game other than reiterating that it would be the “next generation of championship golf.” Based on this wording alone, it seems likely that EA Sports PGA Tour will be exclusive to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC, but details regarding the game’s platforms haven’t been confirmed just yet.

As mentioned, EA Sports PGA Tour will be the first entry in the series since Rory McIlroy PGA Tour released in 2015. From 1999 until 2013, the series notably carried the name of golf superstar Tiger Woods with it. However, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14 ended up being the last entry in the series to carry his namesake, which then led to McIlroy stepping in. McIlroy only served as the cover athlete for one game, though, before EA opted to discontinue the series as a whole, likely due to its decreasing quality over time.

The return of EA Sports PGA Tour comes at a time when EA is expanding into the sports genre once again in a major way. Not only will the publisher soon have a new golf video game on the market in 2023, but it’s also bringing back its dormant College Football series as well. EA Sports College Football doesn’t have a release date just yet either, although it seems likely to arrive at some point in 2023 alongside PGA Tour.

How do you feel about EA Sports PGA Tour being kicked all the way back into 2023? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.