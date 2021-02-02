EA Sports Resurrecting College Football Video Game Series

✖

For the first time in nearly eight years, sports fans are going to be able to play a brand new college football game. EA Sports, the company that produces the Madden, FIFA, and NHL video game franchises, announced on Tuesday that it was finally dipping its toes back into the waters of college football. The new series is being developed for next generation game consoles, and will mark the first college football game since NCAA Football 14 was released.

There have been legal issues preventing the NCAA Football games from being made, but EA Sports is finally able to move forward with a new series thanks to a partnership with CLC. The next series will be called EA Sports College Football and will be arriving on next-gen consoles, though a specific release date hasn't been revealed.

Whenever the game launches, it will do so without specific player names or likeness, as was the case in the old NCAA Football series. The NCAA doesn't allow players to be paid for their likeness while in college, but that rule could be overturned in the next year. The outcome of that rule won't have any effect on the release date or production timeline of the new game.

"We’ve heard from the millions of passionate fans requesting the return of college football video games,” said Cam Weber, EA SPORTS EVP and GM. “We love the energy, tradition and pageantry of college football and I am beyond thrilled to say we are back in development. We have a lot of really exciting work ahead of us, and a great team that is eager to bring a new game to players in the next couple of years.”

“We’re very excited to collaborate with EA SPORTS to bring back the college football franchise, one of the most popular collegiate licensed products in our history,” said Cory Moss, CLC CEO. “The college football video game connects passionate fans to college brands and introduces new fans to the storied traditions, excitement, and game day experience that make college football unique.”

