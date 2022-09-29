Phasmophobia Gets Massive Update With New Locations and Features

By Marc Deschamps

With October just around the corner, there's no better time to play a horror video game, and Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games seems well aware of that fact. The team has released a massive new update for the ghost-centric game, adding a significant amount of new content. Version 0.7.0.0 is live now and features new locations, the ability to create custom difficulty presets, changes to the game's ghosts, new player reporting options, and a whole lot more. The whole thing is pretty substantial, and readers can check out full patch notes from Phasmophobia's official page on Steam:

APOCALYPSE

With Custom Difficulty we'd like to invite you to participate in the Apocalypse Challenge v2 (thanks to our extra testers yesterday).
The event will start in the coming days, keep your eyes peeled for an announcement on discord.

Earn yourself 3 unique trophies for your collectible cabinet, just by playing the game!
To earn the trophies, simply do the following:

  • In Single-player, complete all 4 objectives and get a ghost photo in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution with the following Custom difficulty multipliers
  • 15x or more: bronze
  • 20x or more: silver
  • 24x or more: gold
  • Show off your trophies in your display cabinet!

CUSTOM DIFFICULTY

A new difficulty where you can create your own games!
Modify existing difficulties or create your own, come up with crazy challenges or just have fun.
Each option is tied to a reward multiplier, so you can still earn money and XP from your Custom games.

Player

  • Sanity Pill restoration amount
  • Starting sanity
  • Sanity drain speed multiplier
  • Sprinting use allowance
  • Sprint recharge time
  • Sprint duration
  • Flashlights being broken
  • Losing Items on death toggle
  • Player speed multiplier

Ghost

  • Number of evidence given
  • Chance of changing favorite Room
  • Interaction amount
  • Event frequency
  • Hunt duration
  • Grace period duration
  • Fingerprint chance
  • Fingerprint duration
  • Disable hunts
  • Kills extending hunts
  • Roaming frequency
  • Ghost speed multiplier

Contract

  • Setup time
  • Weather
  • Number of doors starting open
  • Amount of hiding places
  • Sanity monitor state
  • Activity monitor state
  • Fuse box map visibility
  • Fuse box starting state
  • Cursed Possessions quantity
  • Cursed Possession choice(s)

You can save up to 3 Custom Difficulty presets in the main menu

NEW LOCATIONS

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution

The Asylum has been completely recreated from the ground up, featuring more distinctive room designs, a morgue, hospital wing, courtyard, and experimental area. Be warned, the ghost will lock each wing's main door when it hunts, so prepare an escape route while you're safe.

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution- Restricted

Sunny Meadows is not only a large location but five small locations in one! The new location selection board allows you to vote to play a smaller, more restricted version of the asylum. Each time you enter, you will be given a random section to investigate, with the other sections blocked off or locked. This should help those who prefer playing smaller maps, and offer some variety each time you play!

Unlocked at level 22

Camp Woodwind

A small version of Maple Lodge Campsite, featuring a brand new layout and much fewer rooms. Perfect for those looking for a quick outdoor retreat!

Unlocked at level 19

GHOST TYPES

With the current system, often when a ghost interacts or throws an object, it barely moves. To remedy this, we've reworked how a ghost's throw works to make sure it's impactful, noticeable, and more exciting each time. Some ghosts have had their abilities and traits tweaked too.

All ghosts

  • All hunting and event sound effects volume will now drop to 0% when at least 20m away, instead of just being quiet.
    Note: This should also make the Myling strength more noticeable
  • The singing sound caused by the music box playing will now drop to 0% volume when over 20m away
  • Throws now have a minimum 'Throw Power', to avoid small throws
    • 1 – 3 Power (previously 0.1 – 2.5 Power)
  • Objects are now thrown higher, resulting in much more consistent throws
  • During hunts, objects are thrown more often
    • 50% chance to throw an object in range, every 0.5 seconds
    • Poltergeist – 100% chance to throw an object in range, every 0.5 seconds

Poltergeist

  • The Oni super throw has been moved to Poltergeist, as it is more thematical
    • 2 – 6 power (previously 0 – 5 power)

Oni

  • Oni has received additional traits:
    • Oni will now drain double the sanity of a normal ghost during ghost events
    • Oni can now be seen for longer periods when flickering during hunts

Demon

  • Demon's rare ability to hunt above 70% will now happen more reliably
Jinn

Jinn's sanity drain ability has received adjustments

  • The ability will now trigger if you're in the same room, or within 3m of the ghost
  • The ability will now create EMF at the fuse box if any player is drained, not just the host

REPORTING PLAYERS

Through the in-game journal, players can now report others who they believe are breaking our terms of service.

  • Player reports will be reviewed by our team and punished accordingly, depending on the offense
  • Bans are progressive and increase in duration for multiple offenses, some offenses may start further in the chain than others
    • 2 days
    • 7 days
    • 30 days
    • Permanent
  • You may also be banned from abusing the reporting system, e.g. spam reporting players
  • To report a player, open the new 'Recent players' tab in the journal, and click the report icon next to that player's name
  • If banned, you will still be able to play single-player games

NEW

  • Due to paranormal entities appearing in our base of operations, Ghost Huntin' Distribution has moved everyone into a new office! A warehouse has been converted with a shop, new investigation boards, access to the truck, and a staff room (coming soon)
  • Player ID cards have been added
  • A 'Detailed Statistics' page has been added to the post-game screen
  • A long-term stat tracking page has been added to the journal for various player and ghost stats
  • You will now connect to the last region you were in instead of connecting to your best ping region
  • The journal is now usable in the Main Menu room
  • Steam users can now view and add friends through the new 'Recent players' journal tab
  • Weekly challenges have been added
    More will be added with the Progression Update
  • Shortcut buttons have been added to jump between the Location Selection, Main Menu, and Shop screens, additionally you can use the keyboard arrow keys for navigation
  • The whiteboard in the Truck has been replaced with a progressively updating Investigation Board
  • New collectible cabinets have been added to the lobby, try to fill them both!
    • The first time you use a Cursed Possession, it will be added to your collection
    • Collecting each type of bone will add it to your collection, some need to be collected twice!
      More collectibles will be added, closer to the full release of the game

  • The shop has been moved to a separate computer in the lobby
  • Players can now create loadouts for their equipment
    Additional loadouts will be added with the Progression Update
  • You can now view Daily and Weekly challenges in the Truck
  • Equipment items are now placeable back onto the truck's equipment wall
  • You can now take photos of new interactions to gain extra rewards
    • D.O.T.S. ghost
    • Used Crucifix (1 or 2 uses)
    • The salt pile (when a ghost steps in it)
    • Ghost Writing will now display as 'Ghost Writing' instead of 'Interaction'
  • When the ghost attempts to hunt but is blocked by a crucifix, it will now create an EMF 2 reading
  • Added a house candle to Grafton
  • Arabic now has text and voice recognition support
  • VR players will now see a loading screen to help with loading jitters
  • Save files will now create a backup and automatically restore if they corrupt

    • CHANGES

    FIXES

    • Fixed long-distance roams, chance is now:
      • High – 30% when wandering
      • Medium – 20% when wandering
      • Low – 10% when wandering

    • Fixed ghost changing favorite room's chance, for example:
      • If a ghost long roams and ends up in a new room, do a chance check
      • Low – 33%
      • Medium – 66%
      • High – 100%
      • Then do a check based on insanity (e.g., 30% sanity = 70%)
      • If successful for both chances, change favorite room

    • Goryo will now have half the chance of other ghosts to long-roam instead of double
    • Myling will now decrease the audible range of its hunt audio, instead of only footsteps.
    • If you have less than 16% sanity when lighting the last Summoning Circle, the ghost will now hunt instantly after being summoned
    • When the summoning circle is lit, the ghost's position will now sync faster for non-hosts
    • Fingerprints on camping lamps will now be the correct size
    • You can no longer place objects on the truck ceiling
    • Fixed a rare issue where the voice recognition would not work due to an empty voice models file
    • Picking up a tripod with a camcorder attached by someone else, will no longer break the camcorder
    • You are no longer unkillable when hiding under stairs or similar objects in some locations
    • The hiding spot next to the cabin will no longer get you killed
    • Grafton's upstairs locker can now be blocked
    • Bleasdale's workshop locker can now be blocked
    • Having ALT as your push-to-talk button will no longer keep your voice active after alt-tabbing
    • The toilets upstairs in Edgefield now flush
    • Ghosts will no longer affect the living room collider when standing on the basement stairs in Tanglewood
    • You can no longer glitch behind the small tents to access safe spots
    • The Mare will no longer stop attempting to do its light switch ability after you use the light switch several times
    • Doors will no longer spin when closing for a hunt

    Kinetic Games has put a lot of effort into Phasmophobia over the last two years. The game has gone through a number of significant changes since launch, and it seems like those have been mostly for the better. Hopefully these changes will continue to keep audiences coming back for a long time to come!

    Phasmophobia is currently available on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

    Have you been enjoying Phasmophobia so far? What do you think of this update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

