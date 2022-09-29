Phasmophobia Gets Massive Update With New Locations and Features
With October just around the corner, there's no better time to play a horror video game, and Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games seems well aware of that fact. The team has released a massive new update for the ghost-centric game, adding a significant amount of new content. Version 0.7.0.0 is live now and features new locations, the ability to create custom difficulty presets, changes to the game's ghosts, new player reporting options, and a whole lot more. The whole thing is pretty substantial, and readers can check out full patch notes from Phasmophobia's official page on Steam:
APOCALYPSE
With Custom Difficulty we'd like to invite you to participate in the Apocalypse Challenge v2 (thanks to our extra testers yesterday).
The event will start in the coming days, keep your eyes peeled for an announcement on discord.
Earn yourself 3 unique trophies for your collectible cabinet, just by playing the game!
To earn the trophies, simply do the following:
- In Single-player, complete all 4 objectives and get a ghost photo in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution with the following Custom difficulty multipliers
- 15x or more: bronze
- 20x or more: silver
- 24x or more: gold
- Show off your trophies in your display cabinet!
CUSTOM DIFFICULTY
A new difficulty where you can create your own games!
Modify existing difficulties or create your own, come up with crazy challenges or just have fun.
Each option is tied to a reward multiplier, so you can still earn money and XP from your Custom games.
Player
- Sanity Pill restoration amount
- Starting sanity
- Sanity drain speed multiplier
- Sprinting use allowance
- Sprint recharge time
- Sprint duration
- Flashlights being broken
- Losing Items on death toggle
- Player speed multiplier
Ghost
- Number of evidence given
- Chance of changing favorite Room
- Interaction amount
- Event frequency
- Hunt duration
- Grace period duration
- Fingerprint chance
- Fingerprint duration
- Disable hunts
- Kills extending hunts
- Roaming frequency
- Ghost speed multiplier
Contract
- Setup time
- Weather
- Number of doors starting open
- Amount of hiding places
- Sanity monitor state
- Activity monitor state
- Fuse box map visibility
- Fuse box starting state
- Cursed Possessions quantity
- Cursed Possession choice(s)
You can save up to 3 Custom Difficulty presets in the main menu
NEW LOCATIONS
Sunny Meadows Mental Institution
The Asylum has been completely recreated from the ground up, featuring more distinctive room designs, a morgue, hospital wing, courtyard, and experimental area. Be warned, the ghost will lock each wing's main door when it hunts, so prepare an escape route while you're safe.
Sunny Meadows Mental Institution- Restricted
Sunny Meadows is not only a large location but five small locations in one! The new location selection board allows you to vote to play a smaller, more restricted version of the asylum. Each time you enter, you will be given a random section to investigate, with the other sections blocked off or locked. This should help those who prefer playing smaller maps, and offer some variety each time you play!
Unlocked at level 22
Camp Woodwind
A small version of Maple Lodge Campsite, featuring a brand new layout and much fewer rooms. Perfect for those looking for a quick outdoor retreat!
Unlocked at level 19
GHOST TYPES
With the current system, often when a ghost interacts or throws an object, it barely moves. To remedy this, we've reworked how a ghost's throw works to make sure it's impactful, noticeable, and more exciting each time. Some ghosts have had their abilities and traits tweaked too.
All ghosts
- All hunting and event sound effects volume will now drop to 0% when at least 20m away, instead of just being quiet.
Note: This should also make the Myling strength more noticeable
- The singing sound caused by the music box playing will now drop to 0% volume when over 20m away
- Throws now have a minimum 'Throw Power', to avoid small throws
- 1 – 3 Power (previously 0.1 – 2.5 Power)
- Objects are now thrown higher, resulting in much more consistent throws
- During hunts, objects are thrown more often
- 50% chance to throw an object in range, every 0.5 seconds
- Poltergeist – 100% chance to throw an object in range, every 0.5 seconds
Poltergeist
- The Oni super throw has been moved to Poltergeist, as it is more thematical
- 2 – 6 power (previously 0 – 5 power)
Oni
- Oni has received additional traits:
- Oni will now drain double the sanity of a normal ghost during ghost events
- Oni can now be seen for longer periods when flickering during hunts
Demon
- Demon's rare ability to hunt above 70% will now happen more reliably
Jinn
Jinn's sanity drain ability has received adjustments
- The ability will now trigger if you're in the same room, or within 3m of the ghost
- The ability will now create EMF at the fuse box if any player is drained, not just the host
REPORTING PLAYERS
Through the in-game journal, players can now report others who they believe are breaking our terms of service.
- Player reports will be reviewed by our team and punished accordingly, depending on the offense
- Bans are progressive and increase in duration for multiple offenses, some offenses may start further in the chain than others
- 2 days
- 7 days
- 30 days
- Permanent
- You may also be banned from abusing the reporting system, e.g. spam reporting players
- To report a player, open the new 'Recent players' tab in the journal, and click the report icon next to that player's name
- If banned, you will still be able to play single-player games
NEW
More will be added with the Progression Update
- The first time you use a Cursed Possession, it will be added to your collection
- Collecting each type of bone will add it to your collection, some need to be collected twice!
More collectibles will be added, closer to the full release of the game
Additional loadouts will be added with the Progression Update
- D.O.T.S. ghost
- Used Crucifix (1 or 2 uses)
- The salt pile (when a ghost steps in it)
- Ghost Writing will now display as 'Ghost Writing' instead of 'Interaction'
CHANGES
FIXES
- Fixed long-distance roams, chance is now:
- High – 30% when wandering
- Medium – 20% when wandering
- Low – 10% when wandering
- Fixed ghost changing favorite room's chance, for example:
- If a ghost long roams and ends up in a new room, do a chance check
- Low – 33%
- Medium – 66%
- High – 100%
- Then do a check based on insanity (e.g., 30% sanity = 70%)
- If successful for both chances, change favorite room
- If a ghost long roams and ends up in a new room, do a chance check
- Goryo will now have half the chance of other ghosts to long-roam instead of double
- Myling will now decrease the audible range of its hunt audio, instead of only footsteps.
- If you have less than 16% sanity when lighting the last Summoning Circle, the ghost will now hunt instantly after being summoned
- When the summoning circle is lit, the ghost's position will now sync faster for non-hosts
- Fingerprints on camping lamps will now be the correct size
- You can no longer place objects on the truck ceiling
- Fixed a rare issue where the voice recognition would not work due to an empty voice models file
- Picking up a tripod with a camcorder attached by someone else, will no longer break the camcorder
- You are no longer unkillable when hiding under stairs or similar objects in some locations
- The hiding spot next to the cabin will no longer get you killed
- Grafton's upstairs locker can now be blocked
- Bleasdale's workshop locker can now be blocked
- Having ALT as your push-to-talk button will no longer keep your voice active after alt-tabbing
- The toilets upstairs in Edgefield now flush
- Ghosts will no longer affect the living room collider when standing on the basement stairs in Tanglewood
- You can no longer glitch behind the small tents to access safe spots
- The Mare will no longer stop attempting to do its light switch ability after you use the light switch several times
- Doors will no longer spin when closing for a hunt
Kinetic Games has put a lot of effort into Phasmophobia over the last two years. The game has gone through a number of significant changes since launch, and it seems like those have been mostly for the better. Hopefully these changes will continue to keep audiences coming back for a long time to come!
Phasmophobia is currently available on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.
Have you been enjoying Phasmophobia so far? What do you think of this update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!