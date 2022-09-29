Phasmophobia Gets Massive Update With New Locations and Features

With October just around the corner, there's no better time to play a horror video game, and Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games seems well aware of that fact. The team has released a massive new update for the ghost-centric game, adding a significant amount of new content. Version 0.7.0.0 is live now and features new locations, the ability to create custom difficulty presets, changes to the game's ghosts, new player reporting options, and a whole lot more. The whole thing is pretty substantial, and readers can check out full patch notes from Phasmophobia's official page on Steam:

APOCALYPSE

With Custom Difficulty we'd like to invite you to participate in the Apocalypse Challenge v2 (thanks to our extra testers yesterday).

The event will start in the coming days, keep your eyes peeled for an announcement on discord.



Earn yourself 3 unique trophies for your collectible cabinet, just by playing the game!

To earn the trophies, simply do the following:

In Single-player, complete all 4 objectives and get a ghost photo in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution with the following Custom difficulty multipliers



15x or more: bronze



20x or more: silver



24x or more: gold



Show off your trophies in your display cabinet!

CUSTOM DIFFICULTY

A new difficulty where you can create your own games!

Modify existing difficulties or create your own, come up with crazy challenges or just have fun.

Each option is tied to a reward multiplier, so you can still earn money and XP from your Custom games.



Player

Sanity Pill restoration amount



Starting sanity



Sanity drain speed multiplier



Sprinting use allowance



Sprint recharge time



Sprint duration



Flashlights being broken



Losing Items on death toggle



Player speed multiplier



Ghost

Number of evidence given



Chance of changing favorite Room



Interaction amount



Event frequency



Hunt duration



Grace period duration



Fingerprint chance



Fingerprint duration



Disable hunts



Kills extending hunts



Roaming frequency



Ghost speed multiplier



Contract

Setup time



Weather



Number of doors starting open



Amount of hiding places



Sanity monitor state



Activity monitor state



Fuse box map visibility



Fuse box starting state



Cursed Possessions quantity



Cursed Possession choice(s)



You can save up to 3 Custom Difficulty presets in the main menu

NEW LOCATIONS

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution

The Asylum has been completely recreated from the ground up, featuring more distinctive room designs, a morgue, hospital wing, courtyard, and experimental area. Be warned, the ghost will lock each wing's main door when it hunts, so prepare an escape route while you're safe.

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution- Restricted

Sunny Meadows is not only a large location but five small locations in one! The new location selection board allows you to vote to play a smaller, more restricted version of the asylum. Each time you enter, you will be given a random section to investigate, with the other sections blocked off or locked. This should help those who prefer playing smaller maps, and offer some variety each time you play!

Unlocked at level 22

Camp Woodwind

A small version of Maple Lodge Campsite, featuring a brand new layout and much fewer rooms. Perfect for those looking for a quick outdoor retreat!

Unlocked at level 19

GHOST TYPES

With the current system, often when a ghost interacts or throws an object, it barely moves. To remedy this, we've reworked how a ghost's throw works to make sure it's impactful, noticeable, and more exciting each time. Some ghosts have had their abilities and traits tweaked too.

All ghosts

All hunting and event sound effects volume will now drop to 0% when at least 20m away, instead of just being quiet.

Note: This should also make the Myling strength more noticeable



Note: This should also make the Myling strength more noticeable The singing sound caused by the music box playing will now drop to 0% volume when over 20m away



Throws now have a minimum 'Throw Power', to avoid small throws

1 – 3 Power (previously 0.1 – 2.5 Power)



Objects are now thrown higher, resulting in much more consistent throws



During hunts, objects are thrown more often

50% chance to throw an object in range, every 0.5 seconds Poltergeist – 100% chance to throw an object in range, every 0.5 seconds







Poltergeist

The Oni super throw has been moved to Poltergeist, as it is more thematical

2 – 6 power (previously 0 – 5 power)



Oni

Oni has received additional traits:

Oni will now drain double the sanity of a normal ghost during ghost events

Oni can now be seen for longer periods when flickering during hunts



Demon

Demon's rare ability to hunt above 70% will now happen more reliably

Jinn

Jinn's sanity drain ability has received adjustments

The ability will now trigger if you're in the same room, or within 3m of the ghost

The ability will now create EMF at the fuse box if any player is drained, not just the host

REPORTING PLAYERS

Through the in-game journal, players can now report others who they believe are breaking our terms of service.

Player reports will be reviewed by our team and punished accordingly, depending on the offense



Bans are progressive and increase in duration for multiple offenses, some offenses may start further in the chain than others

2 days

7 days

30 days

Permanent



You may also be banned from abusing the reporting system, e.g. spam reporting players



To report a player, open the new 'Recent players' tab in the journal, and click the report icon next to that player's name



If banned, you will still be able to play single-player games



NEW

Due to paranormal entities appearing in our base of operations, Ghost Huntin' Distribution has moved everyone into a new office! A warehouse has been converted with a shop, new investigation boards, access to the truck, and a staff room (coming soon)



Player ID cards have been added



A 'Detailed Statistics' page has been added to the post-game screen



A long-term stat tracking page has been added to the journal for various player and ghost stats



You will now connect to the last region you were in instead of connecting to your best ping region



The journal is now usable in the Main Menu room



Steam users can now view and add friends through the new 'Recent players' journal tab



Weekly challenges have been added

More will be added with the Progression Update



Shortcut buttons have been added to jump between the Location Selection, Main Menu, and Shop screens, additionally you can use the keyboard arrow keys for navigation



The whiteboard in the Truck has been replaced with a progressively updating Investigation Board



New collectible cabinets have been added to the lobby, try to fill them both!

The first time you use a Cursed Possession, it will be added to your collection



Collecting each type of bone will add it to your collection, some need to be collected twice!

More collectibles will be added, closer to the full release of the game



The shop has been moved to a separate computer in the lobby



Players can now create loadouts for their equipment

Additional loadouts will be added with the Progression Update



You can now view Daily and Weekly challenges in the Truck



Equipment items are now placeable back onto the truck's equipment wall



You can now take photos of new interactions to gain extra rewards D.O.T.S. ghost



Used Crucifix (1 or 2 uses)



The salt pile (when a ghost steps in it)



Ghost Writing will now display as 'Ghost Writing' instead of 'Interaction'



When the ghost attempts to hunt but is blocked by a crucifix, it will now create an EMF 2 reading



Added a house candle to Grafton



Arabic now has text and voice recognition support



VR players will now see a loading screen to help with loading jitters



Save files will now create a backup and automatically restore if they corrupt

CHANGES

FIXES

Fixed long-distance roams, chance is now:

High – 30% when wandering

Medium – 20% when wandering

Low – 10% when wandering





Fixed ghost changing favorite room's chance, for example:

If a ghost long roams and ends up in a new room, do a chance check

Low – 33%

Medium – 66%

High – 100%

Then do a check based on insanity (e.g., 30% sanity = 70%)

If successful for both chances, change favorite room





Goryo will now have half the chance of other ghosts to long-roam instead of double



Myling will now decrease the audible range of its hunt audio, instead of only footsteps.



If you have less than 16% sanity when lighting the last Summoning Circle, the ghost will now hunt instantly after being summoned



When the summoning circle is lit, the ghost's position will now sync faster for non-hosts



Fingerprints on camping lamps will now be the correct size



You can no longer place objects on the truck ceiling



Fixed a rare issue where the voice recognition would not work due to an empty voice models file



Picking up a tripod with a camcorder attached by someone else, will no longer break the camcorder



You are no longer unkillable when hiding under stairs or similar objects in some locations



The hiding spot next to the cabin will no longer get you killed



Grafton's upstairs locker can now be blocked



Bleasdale's workshop locker can now be blocked



Having ALT as your push-to-talk button will no longer keep your voice active after alt-tabbing



The toilets upstairs in Edgefield now flush



Ghosts will no longer affect the living room collider when standing on the basement stairs in Tanglewood



You can no longer glitch behind the small tents to access safe spots



The Mare will no longer stop attempting to do its light switch ability after you use the light switch several times



Doors will no longer spin when closing for a hunt



Kinetic Games has put a lot of effort into Phasmophobia over the last two years. The game has gone through a number of significant changes since launch, and it seems like those have been mostly for the better. Hopefully these changes will continue to keep audiences coming back for a long time to come!

Phasmophobia is currently available on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Phasmophobia so far? What do you think of this update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!