Phasmophobia Update Adds Surprising New Feature

The popular psychological horror video game Phasmophobia has released a new update to the beta build of the Early Access title that includes a somewhat surprising addition: the game's ghost will now listen for players talking. Interestingly, the developer, Kinetic Games, has indicated that this feature was added in part because of how many people already thought it was a feature.

"The Ghost will now listen for player voices when hunting and will search those locations," the truly new part of the latest update reads. "This is experimental so please let me know if there are any issues." Helpfully, it would appear that whispering is still totally fine, but expect to be surprised if you and your buds are talking loudly while investigating.

Another small update is on the beta build with another new addition. #Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/pfiegGP39x — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) January 11, 2021

The voice update is based on how loud your mic is. So you will be able to whisper during a hunt. — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) January 11, 2021

Here's how Phasmophobia is officially described if you are not already familiar:

"Phasmophobia is a 4 player online co-op psychological horror where you and your team members of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and gather as much evidence of the paranormal as you can. You will use your ghost hunting equipment to search for and record evidence of whatever ghost is haunting the location to sell onto a ghost removal team."

Phasmophobia is currently available in Early Access on the digital storefront Steam for $13.99. There is no telling just how long the Early Access period might last at this point, but it continues to be regularly updated. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the creepy ghost video game right here.

