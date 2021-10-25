Phasmophobia Releases Massive New Nightmare Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has today released a massive new update for the popular co-op ghost-hunting title. To date, this patch, which is known as the Nightmare update, is likely one of the biggest that the game has ever received and brings about a number of new features to go along with many tweaks to systems and mechanics that were already present within Phasmophobia.

As a whole, the Nightmare update in Phasmophobia brings about a handful of key new additions. Perhaps the most notable of those is a new map called the Maple Lodge Campsite. This new locale, as you might tell by the name, takes place at a campsite which means you’ll be able to sleuth around in tents and cabins that are located near a “haunted lake.”

The other big tweaks to Phasmophobia here involve updates to the game’s difficulty. All difficulty levels in the title have now been reworked to some degree, while a new Nightmare difficulty has also been added. In addition, new weather patterns, tweaks to the Ouija Board item, and a number of new ghost types have all also been added in this update. If you’re someone who hasn’t played Phasmophobia in quite some time, this update is very much worth returning to the game once again.

If you aren’t already playing Phasmophobia, you can check it out right now on PC via Steam. Conversely, you can find the full list of patch notes for the Nightmare update down below.

Maple Lodge Campsite

A brand new medium sized map featuring picnic areas, games, multiple tents, a log cabin and a haunted lake.

Maple Lodge Campsite has more unique objects, higher object density and more visual detail.

Minimum specification computers should have no issues, but if you have outdated hardware you may see FPS drops



In the future, other locations will receive a new truck mini-map design to be consistent with Maple Lodge Campsite

Difficulty Rework

All difficulties have received a major overhaul. We hope these changes make each difficulty feel more unique, and provide more options for players of every skill level.

A percentage of doors will now randomly start open depending on difficulty



Amateur: Recommended for new Ghost Hunters! Long setup time

Long hunt grace period

Short hunt duration

Sanity pills restore a lot of sanity

Regain half of your lost equipment’s value if you die

Intermediate: The standard Ghost Huntin’ experience Average setup time

Average hunt grace period

Average hunt duration

Sanity pills restore some sanity

Fuse box starts off

Fewer places to hide

Regain some of your lost equipment’s value if you die

Professional: For experienced Ghost hunters The ghost can very rarely change its preferred room after moving

No setup time

Short hunt grace period

Long hunt duration

Sanity pills restore little sanity

Fuse box starts off

Much fewer hiding places





Nightmare Difficulty

A new difficulty for the top ghost hunters, designed to be a challenge mode for those seeking the most intense gameplay Phasmophobia has to offer.

Ghosts will not reveal one type of evidence



The ghost will sometimes change its preferred room after moving



No setup time



Shortest hunt grace period



Long hunt duration



Kills extend the current hunt’s duration



Sanity pills restore much less sanity



Fuse box starts off



Almost no hiding places



Paranormal interference has damaged some of your monitoring equipment

Weather

Each time you start a contract, the location will have different weather, adding new layers of gameplay and making each contract feel unique. Change in temperature will make finding the ghost’s location more difficult, rain or wind will impair your hearing, and a thick fog will reduce visibility.

Clear Skies



Fog



Light Rain



Heavy Rain



Strong Wind



Light Snow

Ouija Board

The Ouija Board didn’t make as much sense as we’d like, so it’s been revamped. You now trade Sanity for information, and are penalized less if you don’t get a response.

The Ouija board will now lower your sanity greatly when the ghost responds



If the ghost doesn’t respond you will only lose a small fraction of sanity



Demon’s have had their weakness changed to reflect these changes

New

Several new ghost types have been sighted. These new ghost types have an increased chance to spawn for the duration of the Halloween event:

Onryo

The Twins

Obake

Raiju

When crouching, the players collider now shrinks to match the player model



Ghosts will now disrupt electronic equipment whenever they are visible



Ghosts can now blow out lighters similar to candles



Using the walkie-talkie will now attract the ghost during hunts



The walkie-talkie will now only play static sounds when near the ghost



Lighters and candles will now extinguish when outside in heavy rain and when thrown



The truck map screen has received new icons



The ghost can now interact with several showers in certain locations



You can now place sound and motion sensors on floors

Changes

All ghost’s base speed and acceleration when chasing a player has been slightly increased



Ghost hunt duration has been lowered on small and medium maps



Ghosts now have a low chance to not leave fingerprints when interacting with the environment



Fingerprints now disappear after 60 seconds



Attic and basement ghosts now roam less often



Attic and basement ghosts will now only roam to the next floor and not the other side of the map



All contracts are now selectable at all times on the map screen



The average sanity will now be accurate instead of being random



The contract difficulty will now default to the difficulty you played last



The map description has been replaced with a difficulty description



The bone can now be a random bone from the human body, and has new visuals



Ghost footsteps can now only be heard when the ghost is moving



Changing screen resolution in the journal now offers confirmation



Freezing Temperatures evidence has been changed to account for the new weather, requiring a lower reading on the thermometer. Breath has been unchanged



The fuse box on and off indicator has been split into two different lights, instead of one that changes colour



Ghost sounds will now fade out instead of abruptly stopping



Ghost handprints and footprints have received new textures



Lighters will now turn off when swapped into your inventory



Ghosts can now blow out candles when the lights are turned on



Several rooms have been renamed on Edgefield, Bleasdale and Grafton



All ghost events will now last a minimum of 1 second



Window knocks will now give noise on the Parabolic



Several photo frames have had their photos replaced



The heartbeat will now fade in and out, the volume has also been lowered

