Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Shows Off Three New Editions, Launch Date Set

For those that are as excited as I am for the second Pillars of Eternity, the highly beloved RPG’s epic sequel is coming soon this April! In addition to the newly released launch date, Obsidian Games also shares the three new editions for Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire available for pre-order right now!

We are happy to announce that pre-orders are open for Pillars of Eternity II: #Deadfire and that the game will launch on April 3rd! Pre-order now to get the Captain’s Footlocker and get three awesome items to start your adventure with.https://t.co/L5jddv6yNH pic.twitter.com/F28X0d67Fe — Obsidian (@Obsidian) January 25, 2018

Here is the breakdown for the three digital editions that fans of the Pillars of Eternity franchise can pre-order to get those bonuses before release:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Standard Edition – $49.99

Deluxe Edition – $59.99 Base game Official Pillars of Eternity II soundtrack In-game pet Special in-game item #1 PoE pen and paper RPG starter guide High resolution game map Digital guidebook vol 1

Obsidian Edition – $74.99 Base game Official Pillars of Eternity II soundtrack In-game pet Special in-game item #1 PoE pen and paper RPG starter guide High resolution game map Digital guidebook vol 1 Three additional DLC packs



Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will be available on Steam April 3rd! For more about the game:

Pursue a rogue god over land and sea in the sequel to the multi-award-winning RPG Pillars of Eternity. Captain your ship on a dangerous voyage of discovery across the vast unexplored archipelago region of the Deadfire. Bend the world to your will, as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn.

• Immerse yourself in a deeper single player RPG game experience – enriched with cutting edge technology and features, Deadfire builds on the foundation of classic D&D gameplay with vastly improved graphics, deeper game mechanics and a whole new hand-crafted adventure where choices truly matter.

• Discover the new region of the Deadfire – plot your own course by ship and explore the rich and exotic islands of the archipelago region, discovering new places interacting with their inhabitants and engaging in a variety of quests at every port.

• Build your party and customize your companions – choose from 7 different companions to join you on your quest and assign multiple classes and deeper abilities for each. Witness their personal relationships and interactions unfold with the addition of the new companion system.

• Captain your ship across the seas – as your stronghold on the seas, your ship is much more than simply a vessel for exploring. Upgrade your ship and crew and choose what skills you improve in order to survive dangerous encounters along the way.