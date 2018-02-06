Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Coming to Console, Including Nintendo Switch

With the April release date of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire fast approaching for PC players, the next step for the beloved RPG experience is something that many gamers are looking forward to. With record-smashing success on the crowdfunding platform FIG, there are a lot of eyes on the next title. Luckily, there is about to be even more because it is confirmed that the title will be making its way onto consoles in the future, including the Nintendo Switch!

Thanks to developers Red Cerberus, the port is expected to be available by the holiday season of this year! This is fantastic news and a huge testament to how well Nintendo is doing with their hybrid console! An isometric RPG experience like Pillars of Eternity would be perfect for such a mobile gaming platform like the Nintendo Switch, and it’s great to see the love and support for it continue to grow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Need a little catching up on what the coming title is about? Check out the game’s official description below:

Pursue a rogue god over land and sea in the sequel to the multi-award-winning RPG Pillars of Eternity. Captain your ship on a dangerous voyage of discovery across the vast unexplored archipelago region of the Deadfire. Bend the world to your will, as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn.

• Immerse yourself in a deeper single player RPG game experience – enriched with cutting edge technology and features, Deadfire builds on the foundation of classic D&D gameplay with vastly improved graphics, deeper game mechanics and a whole new hand-crafted adventure where choices truly matter.

• Discover the new region of the Deadfire – plot your own course by ship and explore the rich and exotic islands of the archipelago region, discovering new places interacting with their inhabitants and engaging in a variety of quests at every port.

• Build your party and customize your companions – choose from 7 different companions to join you on your quest and assign multiple classes and deeper abilities for each. Witness their personal relationships and interactions unfold with the addition of the new companion system.

• Captain your ship across the seas – as your stronghold on the seas, your ship is much more than simply a vessel for exploring. Upgrade your ship and crew and choose what skills you improve in order to survive dangerous encounters along the way.