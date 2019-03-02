‘Plague Inc.’ Adding Anti-Vaxxers Buff Following Successful Fan Petition

Plague Inc. has been one of the more popular strategy simulator games on mobile devices since its release in 2012. While the title has been going relatively strong since then, a new buff in the form of anti-vaxxers is sure to bring players in, old and new.

Fans started a petition on Change.org to have anti-vaxxers added as a buff in Plague Inc., and the developers agreed to do so once the campaign had reached 10,000 signatures. A few days later, the goal was met, which prompted Ndemic Creations to make good on their promise.

Alright, alright! You spoke, we listened. Neurie’s very happy to hear that we’re going to start figuring out anti-vaxxers soon. He’s dying to try and get inside their heads. //t.co/fYq09awgJc pic.twitter.com/Sof0aJE0yw — Plague Inc. / Rebel Inc. (@NdemicCreations) February 26, 2019

In a blog post following the announcement that they would be bringing an anti-vaxxers buff to Plague Inc., the devs explained that they are figuring out exactly how to go about doing so.

“We’re currently working out how Anti-Vaxxers will actually work in the game,” they said. “We have a few ideas that we’re trying out and running them through our algorithms. (The biggest challenge is that if everyone in Plague Inc.‘s global simulation suddenly stopped getting vaccinated then it would be a very easy game to win!)”

“Can you infect the world? Plague Inc. is a unique mix of high strategy and terrifyingly realistic simulation with over 700 million games played! Your pathogen has just infected ‘Patient Zero’. Now you must bring about the end of human history by evolving a deadly, global Plague whilst adapting against everything humanity can do to defend itself.”

Plague Inc. is currently available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, mobile devices, and there’s even a board game.

What do you think about the devs adding an anti-vaxxers buff to Plague Inc.? What other sort of buffs or nerfs do you think should be added to the strategy game? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

