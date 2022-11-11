New Plague Tale Game Potentially Revealed Early

Asobo Studio, the developer behind both A Plague Tale and Microsoft Flight Simulator, is hiring for a Senior Game Designer to work on an unannounced project. Hypothetically, this project could be for anything, however, the title of the job description is literally "Senior Game Designer (A Plague Tale)" and the opening mentions the position is for the A Plague Tale team. In other words, it's for A Plague Tale, and presumably a new and third game in the series.

"For a future production, we are looking for a Game Designer to strengthen the team behind 'A Plague Tale: Requiem' from the pre-production phase," reads the job listing, which also mentions that it's preferable if candidates had played A Plague Tale: Innocence and its recent sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Again, there's nothing in the job listing that confirms another A Plague Tale game is in the works, but everything about it points towards this very conclusion, And it makes sense; the series is both critically-acclaimed and one of publisher Focus Home Interactive's best sellers.

If this is the third game in the series, and it's in pre-production right now, it should be out sometime around 2025, or at least that's what the development length of previous entries suggests.

At the moment of publishing, Asobo Studio has not commented on the job listing and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to check out our review for A Plague Tale: Requiem to find out why you should play it.

"A Plague Tale: Requiem is a very strong sequel from developer Asobo Studio," reads the opening of our review. "When the original A Plague Tale: Innocence launched back in 2019, it surprised many folks (myself included) simply due to how much the action-adventure title flew under the radar prior to release. With higher expectations in place for Requiem, my biggest fear about the follow-up installment is that Asobo wouldn't be able to surprise me in the same way the second time around. Luckily, this has proven to be a false assumption."