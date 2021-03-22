PlayStation Player Goes Viral After Selling PS5 to Buy Childhood N64 Collection

✖

The PlayStation 5 remains extremely difficult to come by, and one player used that fact to help them with "rebuilding and augmenting" their childhood collection of Nintendo 64 games. In a thread on ResetEra, a user named Traxus shared the story. According to Traxus, the system in question was a digital version of the PS5, which they sold "for a small profit." Traxus enjoyed their time with the PS5's launch lineup and plans to eventually purchase another. For now, however, they've been having a lot of fun with some of the games that originally released on the N64 console.

"I have a couple children now and I feel like of all the retro consoles, the N64 is just fun as hell, especially for young kids with all of the amazing 3d platformers on the system. I've been playing Super Mario 64 with my boy and it holds up every bit as well as it played in 1996," Traxus said on ResetEra.

According to the poster, their search for classic N64 games started upon discovering a CRT television on the side of the road. The TV reminded Traxus of better days, setting in motion a chain of events in which they tracked down a 27" Sony Trinitron, and eventually sold the PS5. The collection of games that Traxus was able to purchase includes titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Pokemon Snap, Super Smash Bros., Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, and more. It's an impressive library, to say the least!

Traxus' post shows just how enduring good video game software can be. While the PS5 launched with some very good titles, the N64 has a large library of games that are still beloved by many. It remains to be seen whether or not the PS5 will offer as many good games over its lifetime, and the system will eventually become easier to come by. As Traxus points out, since their version of the PS5 was a digital one, the games they purchased for it won't be going anywhere while they wait to replace the console. In the meantime, Traxus will have plenty of other games to enjoy!

Would you trade a PS5 for a Nintendo 64 and some of the system's best games? What do you think of the poster's decision?