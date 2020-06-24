Fans Celebrate 24 Years of Nintendo 64
When the Nintendo 64 released 24 years ago, the system truly felt like the future of gaming. Between Super Mario 64 and the system's bizarrely angled controller, the N64 left an immediate impression on gamers. Over the following years, the system played host to some of the biggest games of all-time: Star Fox 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, GoldenEye, Super Smash Bros., Pokemon Snap, Banjo-Kazooie... the list goes on and on. After all these years, Nintendo fans haven't forgotten the system, and the impact it had on them. To celebrate the system's 24th anniversary, fans took to social media to share their favorite memories of the Nintendo 64.
Can't forget that it's Super Mario 64's anniversary, too!
Happy 24th birthday to the Nintendo 64 and Super Mario 64! 😊— Nathan Purcell (@NathanPurcell56) June 23, 2020
The system remains a favorite for a lot of gamers.
Yo, Happy 24th Birthday to the Nintendo 64. Debuted in Japan. My first video game console ever & one of, if not, my favorite video game console of all time. pic.twitter.com/wbn8W07kzv— Michael Bermudez (@mbermudez98) June 23, 2020
It's weird how the system's logo is now considered retro!
Happy 24th birthday to the Nintendo 64!! 🎉 #nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/m85BXeJpvH— 🌷Sarah🌷 (@mistalia_) June 24, 2020
A lot of fans have fond memories of the system's release.
#Nintendo64 turns 24 today. I still remember my dad coming home during shore leave with it and Super Mario 64. It started me off on everything, I really cannot thank my dad or Nintendo enough for this system.— Alex95 (@PMAlexBodine) June 23, 2020
Some used it as an excuse to showcase their collections!
This Day, 24 years ago, the Nintendo 64 released in Japan. Happy Birthday to my most favourite Nintendo console!!🎁, I Love it so much, it's my favorite Console to Collect to Too. I Glad that now i Finally have all the 3 Regions of N64 Consoles/ Games. JPN, USA and PAL. 😊🎁🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/tvhCKUVU6p— (JMGO) João Manoel Galdino de Oliveira (@JMGOSWITCH) June 23, 2020
GoldenEye is easily one of the system's most beloved games.
Happy birthday to the Nintendo 64. Goldeneye might still be my most played game ever. I only need 4 more for a complete NA set. #N64 pic.twitter.com/LPltmc18Pj— 138bit (@138bit) June 23, 2020
Actvision's first Spider-Man is another classic.
Happy 24th birthday to the #NINTENDO64 I got this console during a tough time in 1999 my father just passed and it was Christmas time. But this was a big surprise and I had fond memories of this system the first two games I got were spider-man 64 and smash Bros. pic.twitter.com/Tp5y5udTy0— Autism Gamer (@AutismGamer) June 23, 2020
N64 truly was a revolutionary console!
Happy Birthday #Nintendo64. Thank you Nintendo and Rare for all the splitscreen four player mayhem and epic single player adventures we've been on over the years. Every expletitive thrown and friendship tested was a testiment to the power of this console. pic.twitter.com/aY9eP2S3jc— Karl Birrane (@atcorkscrew80) June 23, 2020
