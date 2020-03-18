PlayStation Fans Were Hoping for More from the PS5 Presentation

Sony’s PlayStation 5 presentation has now finished as quickly as it started to show PlayStation fans and everyone else the full specs of the next-gen console, but the event has left many people wanting more. The event covered the technical aspects of the PlayStation 5’s components and features in a much more in-depth way than most viewers were probably able to digest during the presentation which left some people scratching their heads and wondering why other reveals and details weren’t included in the presentation. A lack of new games shown and no reveal of the actual console itself or the PlayStation 5 only exasperated viewers’ frustrations.

But even though people were hoping to see these kinds of reveals and more from the presentation, seeing things like new games and even the console itself was always a longshot anyway. The presentation was originally intended to be held during this year’s GDC event which, like many other events, was cancelled because of the coronavirus, so the content included within was geared more towards game developers and those who’d understand how they can utilize the PlayStation 5’s components.

Even if you did know what the goal of the presentation would be going into it, it was still hard for some to temper their expectations when awaiting the news from Sony. More info on the PlayStation 5 game Godfall is set to be revealed soon based on what the head of Gearbox Publishing said during PAX East, so some suspected that this event would include some gameplay from the game to show off what the console is capable of. The Xbox Series X reveal of the console’s specs was accompanied by numerous video demonstrations of the console’s power which highlighted different strengths perhaps in a better way than a slideshow presentation could, but again, the Xbox presentation seemed more geared towards consumers while the PlayStation event was for those with a background on the tech.

Whatever you may have expected from the presentation, its clear some people didn’t get what they were hoping for regardless of what level their expectations should’ve been set at. You can see some of the best reactions to the no-show console and other parts of the presentation below.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to be released during the holiday season on an unknown date, and for the time being, it doesn’t look like it’ll be delayed by the coronavirus.

No Show on the Console

I had to listen to all that just for them not to show the console… I hate it here #PS5 pic.twitter.com/iBmaoSEd6J — Zoomdat (@Zoomdat2) March 18, 2020

Expectations

all the people who were expecting a presentation of ps5 game trailers and not a technical gdc talk pic.twitter.com/G1Mgn7BpwF — Calamity 🐱ri-Warui (@oleivarrudi) March 18, 2020

Comparing the Consoles

A Reminder

Just a reminder that the PS5 deep dive was intended for GDC originally, which means it was meant for game developers to ouu and ahh over. Was never gonna be a 10 minute sizzler of explosions and games. — Matt “I know about Shadowman remastered” McMuscles (@MattMcMuscles) March 18, 2020

Science Lesson

Everyone thinking they were going to show the PS5 design but instead we got a science lesson:#PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/vBuUHFPM27 — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) March 18, 2020

5 Minutes In

Understanding the Details

Trying to understand what Cerny is talking about #PS5 pic.twitter.com/CEPycF9j3B — Luis Ochoa 👉🤪 (@CM_Omega) March 18, 2020

Expectations vs. Reality

No Console Design

That’s It?