Sony Reveals Full PlayStation 5 Specs

The full specifications of the PlayStation 5 have finally been revealed now that Sony has shared more information on the console. During the livestream for the PlayStation 5 that Sony announced this week, details on the console and everything inside of it were shared to give PlayStation fans an overview of what to expect. Questions pertaining to the CPU, GPU, and other parts of the console were to be answered during the livestream which was originally supposed to be presented during Sony’s GDC event.

While the PlayStation presentation is currently going on now and will be running for an undetermined amount of time, Eurogamer has gone ahead and shared the details of the PlayStation 5’s specs. The relevant information about what’s inside the PlayStation 5 can be found below:

PlayStation 5 Specs

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU Architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO Throughput: 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

External Storage: USB HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

The presentation will continue to go more in-depth with the PlayStation 5 details now that the specs have been revealed, so those interested in picking up the console during the holidays will still want to tune in to make sure they don’t miss anything. This presentation was expected to be mor focused on hardware as opposed to the PlayStation 5 games though, so don’t expect to see a ton of game reveals.

With the PlayStation 5 details now out in the open, the comparisons will come quickly as the two next-gen consoles from both Microsoft and Sony are stacked up against one another. Microsoft struck first by announcing its Xbox Series X details with Sony following this week, so don’t expect the console rivalries to dry up anytime soon as people make their cases for why their console is better regardless of the specs.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to be released some time during the holiday season.

