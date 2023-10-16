PS5 Users Surprised With Update Bringing New Console Feature

Various PlayStation 5 users around the globe have recently been surprised with a new update that Sony seemingly didn't detail whatsoever. Whenever PS5 consoles normally receive new patches, Sony will announce them in advance while giving a broad breakdown of what changes have been made. Most of the time, these console patches do nothing more than "improve system stability," but either way, Sony will at the very least inform users that an update has been released. This time around, though, this hasn't proven to be true for one reason or another.

On the official PS5 subreddit, numerous users have reported that a new console update has seemingly been pushed live as the hardware now gives users the ability to check for updates for games that don't appear on the home screen. Previously, games on PS5 that were installed on the console weren't able to be checked for updates unless they appeared on a user's home screen. The problem with this is that the PS5's home screen only displays the 10 most recent games that have been played with all other games being pushed to the "Game Library" tab of the user interface. So if you wanted to check for an update to a game that wasn't in this home section, you would have to launch the game manually only to find whether or not a title did or didn't need a patch.

Generally speaking, this isn't a huge deal with the PS5 console and doesn't make or break its use. That being said, those who bought the PS5 all the way back in 2020 have been making note of this issue for three years and Sony had yet to rectify it in any capacity. Within the past day, though, it seems like a long-awaited update has finally started to go live for some and has brought about an end to this problem.

One reason why Sony likely hasn't given this PS5 update much attention is because it doesn't seem to be an actual patch that has been pushed out for the console. Instead, this just seems to be a tweak that Sony has potentially made on its own end to its servers. This is more likely to be true because it doesn't look like all PS5 owners have gained access to this new "Check for Update" feature just yet. Instead, it should continue to steadily roll out to PS5 consoles in the coming days eventually resulting in the feature being available to everyone.

