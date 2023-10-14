PS5 Sale Has Fan-Favorite Games as Cheap as $3.99

The PlayStation Store "Fall Savings" sale with over 2,000 discounts on PS4 and PS5 games is live. Even when you filter this sale down to just PS5 games, there are still 611 deals. That said, a bulk of the sale is either for vaporware games PlayStation fans have never heard of or are games with inconsequential discounts. To this end, we've syphoned the sale down the cheapest deals on noteworthy PS5 games. There are cheaper deals than the ones below, but for games you're unlikely to have any interest in. There are also better, bigger, and newer games on sale, but the prices of these games are nowhere near the prices below.

The Fall Savings sale is live until October 28. After this, every game will revert back to its normal price point unless they are picked up in a different promotional sale. In addition to the Fall Savings sale, the PlayStation Plus Exclusive Weekend Offer sale is currently live with 96 discounts, as well as the Games Under $15 sale with 2,560 discounts.

Control: Ultimate Edition -- $9.99

"A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control...Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?"

Cloudpunk -- $4.99

"A neon-noir story in a rain-drenched cyberpunk metropolis. It's your first night on the job working for the Cloudpunk delivery service. Two rules: Don't miss a delivery and don't ask what's in the package."

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes -- $9.89

"At the close of the Iraq War, Special Forces hunting for weapons of mass destruction unearth something far deadlier – a buried Sumerian temple containing a nest of unearthly creatures. To survive the night below, they must forge a brotherhood with their enemies from the world above."

Furi -- $5.99

"You were captured. See what they did to you... The jailer is the key, kill him and you'll be free. Fight your way free in this ultra-responsive, fast-paced sword fighting and dual-stick shooting game."

Alan Wake Remastered -- $9.89

"In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of."

Quake II -- $3.99

"You are humanity's last hope to stop the Strogg, a hostile alien race waging war against Earth. Play this military sci-fi FPS, now upgraded for modern platforms with improved visuals, new campaign content, online multiplayer/co-op, and more."

Spirit of the North -- $6.24

"Play as an ordinary fox whose story becomes entwined with The Guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you'll discover more about your companion and a land left in ruin."

Superliminal -- $9.99

"Falling asleep at 3AM, you close your eyes to the cheesy commercial of Dr. Pierce's dream therapy program. You wake up in an unfamiliar environment, only to realize that you're stuck in a dream – a dream where perception is reality. Welcome to Superliminal."

Paradise Killer -- $9.99

"Paradise Island, a world outside reality. There's been a murder that only "investigation freak" Lady Love Dies can solve. Gather evidence and interrogate suspects in this open world adventure. You can accuse anyone, but you'll have to prove your case in trial. It's up to you to decide who's guilty."

Ape Escape -- $6.99

"A horde of apes has stolen the Professor's time machine and travelled back through history to alter the past and ensure that monkeykind rules the world. It's up to Spike – and his collection of incredible gadgets – to save the day."