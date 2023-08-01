Free PlayStation Plus Games for August 2023 Now Available

PlayStation's new, free PlayStation Plus games for August have arrived with subscribers now able to claim three different games as part of their subscription. Revealed towards the end of July, those free PlayStation games are the first-party exclusive Dreams, PGA Tour 2K23, and Death's Door. The monthly rotation of free games hasn't been regarded as one of the strongest ones that we've seen in recent months, but given the longevity and amount of things there are to do in a game like Dreams, PlayStation Plus subscribers should still find themselves kept plenty busy in August.

Dreams, PGA Tour 2K23, and Death's Door can now be claimed through their respective PlayStation Store pages or through the PS Plus menu if you're subscribed to any tier of the service. They'll stick around from now until September 4th, so you've got plenty of time to download them between now and then. For comparison's sake, last month's games were Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling – Extinction is Forever, so hopefully you were able to claim all of those last month before those offers expired.

Aside from PGA Tour given that it's 2K's latest golf game in its annual series, Dreams is probably the more recognizable of the remaining games. Dreams was created by Media Molecule, but the real appeal of the game lies in the community-driven content that others created wherein people have built games, experiences, and whole worlds to visit. You can create your own content, too, but if you're more inclined to just visit, there's plenty to browse.

Previews of each of the free PS Plus games alongside trailers to show off more of them can be found below:

Dreams

"Play thousands of games created by players across the world, including arcade games, RPGs, horror and comedy games – even some genres that may not have existed before Dreams. With new games and experiences being published every day, there is always something to play, discover and enjoy. Want to learn to make your own games? Dreams also gives you the tools and tutorials to create games, memes, music, art and more, that can be shared with and played by a global community."

PGA Tour 2K23

"Take your skills on the PGA TOUR and become the next FedExCup Champion as you compete against TOUR pros and establish new rivalries. For the first time, play as male and female pros including Tiger Woods, in online and local play. Also features licensed courses such as East Lake Golf Club, TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale, and more. Create your own dream course with the Course Designer, which features thousands of customizable objects and cross-platform sharing."

Death's Door

"Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it's honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power."