Kai Cenat Reportedly Arrested After Riots Breakout at PS5 Giveaway Event in New York City

Kai Cenat has reportedly been arrested after riots broke out at a fan event in New York City. Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers out there and has been able to capture the eyes of millions over the last few years. He has a pretty ravenous fanbase which really speaks to how big Twitch has become in recent years. Kai Cenat has managed to become the most subscribed Twitch streamer with over 100,000 active subscribers and it's unlikely he will slow down anytime soon. Twitch streamers have become their own celebrities by simply playing games and talking on stream. A lot of these streamers don't have elaborate production values beyond some good lighting, a decent camera, and a capable computer, but pull in more viewers than some television shows do.

With that said, Kai Cenat announced that he would be holding an in-person giveaway that would see him handing out things like PlayStation 5 consoles in Union Square Park in New York City. Naturally, this went horribly wrong. Like moths to a flame, hundreds of people flocked to the park and riots began breaking out as people fought over the items and to see Kai Cenat. Police were eventually summoned to the scene to try to contain the situation, resulting in a number of people being detained and arrested. Kai Cenat was reportedly arrested and video shows him being put in the back of a police car, though he is not handcuffed. As of right now, the situation is still developing, but official channels for New York City are telling citizens to expect traffic delays and other disruptions in that are as they try to calm things down.

We'll have to wait and see if Kai Cenat is charged with anything at the moment or if the police will hold any kind of press conference to clear up any questions about the matter. It's still unclear exactly when and how things got out of hand, but it is garnering all kinds of mainstream attention from major news organizations. If we hear anything else about the situation, we'll be sure to keep you posted.