Sony Comment Fuels Hopes for GTA 6 Reveal

Some social media posts from Sony, the company that owns PlayStation, has some thinking the company is teasing a reveal for Grand Theft Auto VI. The reveal for GTA 6 will probably come pretty close to breaking the internet, possibly literally given how every piece of credible news from the game thus far has caused a total frenzy across social media. Rockstar Games officially confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto game is in the works and much to its dismay, some footage from the game leaked online in September. It was a pretty catastrophic event, but was an interesting barometer for the hype levels for the game. Now, fans are just hoping to get a taste of the game soon.

There's a lot of incredibly passionate speculation and theories that Grand Theft Auto VI will be revealed in October or November for a number of reasons. Rockstar Games typically reveals its games and releases trailers for its titles during this window, likely to tie in with Take-Two's earnings report. To make things more interesting, the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - a game that's all but confirmed to share a setting with the next game in the series – is at the end of October. So, how does Sony fit into all of this? Well, they posted a TikTok of the intro to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. One fan responded asking for them to post the intro to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Sony replied noting that the 20th anniversary is soon with an emoji of a pair of eyes.

BREAKING: PlayStation's Sony possibly teased GTA 6 (Modern Vice City) announcement next week?! ''20th anniversary is coming up too 👀''. A user wrote to Sony ''GTA Vice City intro please''. The other day PS added GTA VICE CITY TDE on PS PLUS on PS5. https://t.co/ZJCPiuyO1q #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/YfMRYJ8l1K — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@GTASNEWSLEAKS) October 19, 2022

Is GTA 6 Being Revealed Soon?

So, is Grand Theft Auto VI actually being revealed soon or is this just a bunch of wishful thinking? No onw knows and it's probably unlikely that whoever runs Sony's social media accounts knows much about it either. It is worth noting that the recent remastered version of GTA: Vice City is one of the PlayStation Plus games this month, so it only adds fuel to this massive fan driven fire. Rockstar Games has yet to say when it will reveal the game, but hopefully, it won't be much longer.

