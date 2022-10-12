GTA 6 Fans Think The Game's Reveal Is Imminent

A ton of people looking forward to Grand Theft Auto VI think the game could be announced within the next month. It has been over nine years since the release of Grand Theft Auto V and four years since Red Dead Redemption 2, leaving people incredibly hungry for GTA 6. Rockstar Games has confirmed that it is knee-deep in the next Grand Theft Auto and even confirmed that it's moving away from Red Dead Online updates to focus on GTA 6. The developer hasn't directly confirmed any details about the game, but did respond to a recent leak related to the upcoming title. In September, roughly an hour's worth of early development footage of GTA 6 leaked online confirming it's set in Vice City, has two protagonists, and more.

With all of that context given, there are a lot of people who think Rockstar Games is going to finally properly announce Grand Theft Auto VI in October or November. There are a few reasons for this, as cited by some of the fans. Perhaps most notably, the Grand Theft Auto series is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Rockstar Games also has a habit of announcing its games in October or early November, typically in line with the next earnings call for Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company). As of right now, Rockstar hasn't even suggested or begun teasing that it is planning to reveal the game, but due to all of these dates and other things lining up, people are certainly paying extremely close attention.

It's already October and, although there's nothing official, many people think that an announcement of #GTAVI could be on the way.



I decided to ask everyone in the #RockstarGames community when they think THE FIRST TEASER will happen, and here are all their answers! pic.twitter.com/iEsuhEoMXs — NestorSite (@NestorSite) October 10, 2022

As of right now, it's nothing more than a waiting game. We have no idea what Rockstar is planning, but the developer does usually like to celebrate anniversaries for its games. Sometimes this is just through a simple nod on social media or a piece of merchandise, but fans think may be saving its bombshell announcement for the anniversary of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Either way, we'll just have to wait and see.

Do you think Rockstar Games will announce Grand Theft Auto VI this month? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.