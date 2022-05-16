PlayStation Releases Comprehensive Glossary of Video Game Terms

✖

Whether you're a newcomer to the world of video games, or even a veteran from the days of Atari and NES, it can sometimes be tricky to keep up with all of the different terms the industry uses. In an effort to help familiarize players, PlayStation has released its "ultimate list of gaming-related terms." The list is pretty comprehensive, offering a significant number of terms players might come across in game-related materials, or online. If you've ever wondered what an NPC is and were too afraid to ask, the glossary seems like a pretty handy tool, and it can be found right here.

Even for those with a deep knowledge of all things gaming, the list is well worth checking out, even if just to see technical terms like "GPU," alongside slang expressions like "Git Gud." Interestingly enough, there are some notable exceptions from the list, including common terms like "first-party games" and "third-party games." A first-party game is one made by the platform owner (such as PlayStation, Nintendo, or Xbox), or a subsidiary owned by that company. Meanwhile, a third-party game is one made by an independent company such as Capcom, Square Enix, Konami, Epic Games, etc. Sometimes third-party games can be exclusive to one set platform, or they can also be a timed-exclusive, meaning it will only be available on one particular platform for an agreed-upon period of time.

The glossary's existence alone shows just how much the video game industry has changed over the last few decades! As the culture around gaming continues to evolve, we'll likely see more new terms come into use. Hopefully, PlayStation will keep this list accessible and updated, making it easier for players to keep up to date on the latest industry terms. Far too often, there's a lot of gatekeeping when it comes to gaming, and efforts like this one can make the hobby easier and more welcoming.

