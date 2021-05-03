PlayStation Announces New Partnership With Discord

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will integrate Discord, the popular digital communication service, into PlayStation's "social experience" early next year. As to what that looks like, exactly, the details are a little vague beyond SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan stating that the "goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together."

From what it sounds like, the new partnership will allow folks to use Discord within various PlayStation social features, letting people use friends, groups, and communities together on both. Again, details are spare beyond the big picture stuff, so who knows whether Discord servers will go back and forth or if there will be some kind of walled garden for Discord x PlayStation, and there's plenty of time for PlayStation and Discord both to detail what exactly that looks like before early next year.

"To bring these experiences to life for our players, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made a minority investment as part of Discord’s Series H round," states Ryan as part of the announcement. "From our very first conversation with co-founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, I was inspired by their lifelong love for gaming and our teams’ shared passion to help bring friends and communities together in new ways. Empowering players to create communities and enjoy shared gaming experiences is at the heart of what we do, so we are beyond excited to start this journey with one of the world’s most popular communication services."

As noted above, the new partnership between PlayStation and Discord is set to begin early next year. As for the PlayStation consoles themselves, the PlayStation 5 is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

