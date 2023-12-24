PlayStation Users Won't Lose Access to Paid Discovery Content After All

PlayStation users will not be losing digital Discovery content that they already own, despite previous claims. As we continue to progress into a digital future, a lot of people are recognizing the downsides of that. For years, physical media was the only way to own a movie or show you enjoyed. You had a DVD or some sort of physical copy that you could hold and so long as the quality was maintained, you never had to worry about it being taken from you. Sadly, physical media is now dying and users are moving on to digital libraries. We have seen in the last few years how quickly that can be removed from a streaming service, servers can shut down, and so on. However, there aren't many examples of a major company straight up removing content you already paid the license for, making it 100% inaccessible.

Earlier this month, it was announced that PlayStation would be removing digital content from Discovery that people had already paid for. This included popular shows like Mythbusters which people can buy individual episodes for or entire seasons on the PlayStation Store, just like countless other programs. However, this caused a lot of fury and PlayStation was able to work out a new deal to fix this issue with Warner Bros. For the next 30 months, you will be able to continue accessing this content and hopefully, that deal will continue to be renewed after that, but there's no telling for sure.

"Similar to other services, we do not own the licensing rights to TV/movie content that was previously available for purchase on PlayStation Store," PlayStation stated in the update. "However, we've worked with Warner Bros to update our licensing agreements, ensuring that consumers will be able to access their previously purchased content for at least the next 30 months."

Warner Bros. has already been under a lot of fire for frequently removing or canceling things for tax breaks. While that is likely not what was happening here, as it's just a simple licensing agreement, it is just yet another thing for people to get frustrated at Warner Bros. with.

[H/T GamesIndustry.biz]