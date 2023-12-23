New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Best of All Time

One of the new PlayStation Plus free games also happens to be one of the best games of all time. Unfortunately, it is limited to PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Subscribers of the standard tier, PS Plus Essential, do not currently have access to this game. As for how long subscribers of the two other tiers will have access to the game, we also don't know, but it should be, at minimum, at least three months as this is the standard practice of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium.

The mystery game in questions needs no introduction but we will give it one anyway. It was released back in 2013 via Rockstar Games, and it boasts a 97 on Metacritic. Coupling this, it is the second best-selling game of all time, having sold over 190 million copies to date. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is GTA 5.

"When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other," reads an official blurb about the game for all those somehow unfamiliar with the game.

With GTA 6 not coming out until 2025, now is a good time to check out GTA 5 if you have never checked it out or have never beaten or any interested in returning to the game you may have not played in nearly a decade. If you do decide to checked out the game via PS Plus, you can look forward to 30 to 80 hours of content, depending on how much of the game you want to experience. That said, given the game's sandbox nature and its online component, GTA Online, you can easily sink many more hours into than this.

