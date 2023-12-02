Sony Is Deleting a Ton of Content PlayStation Fans Paid For

Sony has deleted a ton of content that PlayStation fans across PS4 and PS5 have paid for, creating some controversy in the process. In the digital era, everything you download you don't own in the traditional sense. You are more or less renting it from the platform holders. This means at a blink of an eye this content can be blinked out of existence, as PlayStation fans just painfully found out.

PlayStation has very quietly relayed word that on December 31, 2023, PlayStation users will no longer be able to watch any previously purchased Discovery content as the content will be removed from your video library. According to PlayStation, this is down to "licensing arrangements."

"As of 31 December 2023, due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library," reads the alert from PlayStation. "We sincerely thank you for your continued support."

How much content does this effect? A lot. It does not effect a lot of users, because many PS4 and PS5 users aren't buying this kinda of content on their consoles, but some have, and these users are, as you would expect, unhappy. As for the content, specifically, you can check out the long list below:

AA Crime To Remember | Season 1

A Crime To Remember | Season 2

A Crime To Remember | Season 3

A Crime To Remember | Season 4

A Crime To Remember | Season 5

A Haunting | Season 4

A Haunting | Season 5

A Taste For Murder | Season 1

Abby & Brittany | Season 1

Against the Odds | Season 2

AHC Presents | Season 1

Air Aces | Season 1

Air Pressure | Season 1

Airplane Repo | Season 2

Airplane Repo | Season 3

Alaska Gold Diggers | Season 1

Alaska Mega Machines | Season 1

Alaska Monsters | Season 1

Alaska Proof | Season 1

Alaska: The Last Frontier | Season 2

Alaska: The Last Frontier | Season 3

Alaska: The Last Frontier | Season 4

Alaska: The Last Frontier | Season 5

Alaska: The Last Frontier | Season 6

Alaska: The Last Frontier | Season 7

Alaskan Bush People | Season 1

Alaskan Bush People | Season 2

Alaskan Bush People | Season 3

Alaskan Bush People | Season 4

Alaskan Bush People | Season 5

Alaskan Bush People | Season 6

Alaskan Bush People | Season 7

Alaskan Women Looking for Love | Season 1

Alien Encounters | Season 3

All-American Makers | Season 1

All-American Makers | Season 2

America: Facts vs. Fiction | Season 2

America: Facts vs. Fiction | Season 3

America: Facts vs. Fiction | Season 4

American Chopper | Season 10

American Chopper | Season 3

American Chopper | Season 4

American Chopper- Senior vs. Junior | Season 7

American Chopper- Senior vs. Junior | Season 8

American Chopper- Senior vs. Junior | Season 9

American Guns | Season 1

American Guns | Season 2

American Lawmen | Season 1

American Monster | Season 2

American Muscle | Season 1

American Tarzan | Season 1

American Titans | Season 1

Americarna | Season 2

Americarna | Season 3

Americarna | Season 4

America's Most Badass | Season 1

America's Worst Tattoos | Season 1

America's Worst Tattoos | Season 2

Amish Haunting | Season 1

Amish Mafia | Season 2

Amish Mafia | Season 3

Amish Mafia | Season 4

An Idiot Abroad | Season 1

Ancient Assassins | Season 2

Animal Black Ops | Season 1

Animal Cribs | Season 1

Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson | Season 1

Animal Planet Presents | Season 1

Animal Planet: Extreme | Season 1

Answered Prayers | Season 1

Apocalypse | Season 1

Apocalypse: WWI | Season 1

Auction Kings | Season 2

Auction Kings | Season 3

Auction Kings | Season 4

Backyard Oil | Season 1

Bad Blood | Season 2

Badass Biker Rallies | Season 1

Bar Hunters | Season 1

Barbara Walters Presents: American Scandals | Season 1

Barbara Walters Presents: American Scandals | Season 2

BBQ Pit Wars | Season 2

BBQ Pitmasters | Season 1

BBQ Pitmasters | Season 2

BBQ Pitmasters | Season 3

BBQ Pitmasters | Season 4

BBQ Pitmasters | Season 5

BBQ Pitmasters | Season 6

BBQ Pitmasters | Season 7

Beasts Behaving Badly | Season 1

Beasts of the Bayou | Season 1

Beauty Queen Murders | Season 1

Bering Sea Gold | Season 1

Bering Sea Gold | Season 10

Bering Sea Gold | Season 2

Bering Sea Gold | Season 3

Bering Sea Gold | Season 4

Bering Sea Gold | Season 5

Bering Sea Gold | Season 6

Bering Sea Gold | Season 7

Bering Sea Gold | Season 8

Bering Sea Gold | Season 9

Bering Sea Gold: Under the Ice | Season 2

Bering Sea Gold: Under the Ice | Season 3

Best Funeral Ever | Season 1

Best of American Hot Rod | Season 1

Betrayed | Season 1

Betrayed | Season 2

Beyond Survival with Les Stroud | Season 1

Biblical Conspiracies | Season 1

Big & Little | Season 1

Big Brain Theory | Season 1

Big Giant Swords | Season 1

Bill Cosby: An American Scandal | Season 1

Billy Bob's Gags to Riches | Season 1

Bitchin' Rides | Season 1

Bitchin' Rides | Season 2

Bitchin' Rides | Season 3

Bitchin' Rides | Season 4

Black Ops | Season 1

Black Ops Brothers: Howe & Howe Tech | Season 1

Black Ops Brothers: Howe & Howe Tech | Season 2

Blood and Fury: America's Civil War | Season 1

Blood and Oil | Season 1

Blood Feuds | Season 1

Blood Ivory | Season 1

Blood Relatives | Season 2

Blood Relatives | Season 3

Body Bizarre | Season 1

Body Bizarre | Season 2

Body Bizarre | Season 4

Boogeymen | Season 1

Boss Hog | Season 1

Breaking Amish | Season 1

Breaking Amish | Season 2

Breaking Amish | Season 3

Breaking Amish | Season 4

Breaking Amish | Season 5

Breaking Amish | Season 53

Breaking Amish | Season 54

Breaking Amish: Brooklyn | Season 1

Breaking Amish: LA | Season 1

Breaking Point | Season 1

Breaking the Faith | Season 1

Buddy's Bakery Rescue | Season 1

Build It Bigger | Season 4

Build It Bigger | Season 5

Building Giants | Season 1

Bullet Points | Season 1

Bushcraft Build-Off | Season 1

Buying Alaska | Season 2

Buying Alaska | Season 3

Buying Alaska | Season 4

Buying the Bayou | Season 2

Buying the Bayou | Season 3

Cake Boss | Season 1

Cake Boss | Season 10

Cake Boss | Season 11

Cake Boss | Season 12

Cake Boss | Season 2

Cake Boss | Season 3

Cake Boss | Season 4

Cake Boss | Season 5

Cake Boss | Season 6

Cake Boss | Season 7

Cake Boss | Season 8

Cake Boss | Season 9

Cake Boss | Season 99

Cake Boss: Next Great Baker | Season 2

Cake Boss: Next Great Baker | Season 3

Cake Boss: Next Great Baker | Season 4

Call of the Wildman | Season 3

Call of the Wildman | Season 4

Canopy Kings | Season 1

Cars That Rock with Brian Johnson | Season 1

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery | Season 1

Cash Cab | Season 12

Catching Monsters | Season 1

Cell Block Psychic | Season 1

Chaos Caught on Camera | Season 1

Chasing Classic Cars | Season 10

Chasing Classic Cars | Season 11

Chasing Classic Cars | Season 12

Cheating Vegas | Season 1

Cheer Perfection | Season 1

Chrome Underground | Season 1

CIA Declassified | Season 1

Clash of the Ozarks | Season 1

Close Encounters | Season 1

Coastwatch | Season 1

Coastwatch | Season 2

Codes and Conspiracies | Season 1

Codes and Conspiracies | Season 2

Codes and Conspiracies | Season 3

Cold Blood | Season 4

Cold Blood | Season 5

Cold Diggers | Season 2

Cold River Cash | Season 1

Cold War Armageddon | Season 1

Combat Countdown | Season 1

Combat Tech | Season 1

Combat Zone | Season 1

Commander In Chief: Inside the Oval Office | Season 1

Confessions: Animal Hoarding | Season 3

Confessions: Animal Hoarding | Season 4

Cooper's Treasure | Season 1

Countdown to Catastrophe | Season 1

Cry Wolfe | Season 3

Cuban Chrome | Season 1

Cuff Me If You Can | Season 1

Curiosity | Season 1

Curiosity | Season 2

Curse of the Frozen Gold | Season 1

Dallas Car Sharks | Season 2

Dallas Car Sharks | Season 3

Danger by Design | Season 1

Dangerous Persuasions | Season 1

Dark Matters – Twisted But True | Season 1

Dark Matters – Twisted But True | Season 2

Dark Matters – Twisted But True | Season 3

Dark Temptations | Season 1

Dark Woods Justice | Season 1

Darkness | Season 1

Dates from Hell | Season 2

Dates from Hell | Season 3

Dating Game Killer | Season 0

D-Day to Victory | Season 1

Dead Silent | Season 1

Dead Silent | Season 2

Deadliest Catch | Season 1

Deadliest Catch | Season 10

Deadliest Catch | Season 11

Deadliest Catch | Season 12

Deadliest Catch | Season 13

Deadliest Catch | Season 14

Deadliest Catch | Season 2

Deadliest Catch | Season 3

Deadliest Catch | Season 4

Deadliest Catch | Season 5

Deadliest Catch | Season 6

Deadliest Catch | Season 7

Deadliest Catch | Season 8

Deadliest Catch | Season 9

Deadliest Catch | Season 99

Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove | Season 1

Deadliest Job Interview | Season 1

Deadliest Tech | Season 1

Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall | Season 1

Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall | Season 2

Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall | Season 4

Deadly Affairs | Season 3

Deadly Demands | Season 1

Deadly Dentists | Season 1

Deadly Devotion | Season 2

Deadly Sins | Season 1

Deadly Sins | Season 3

Deadly Sins | Season 4

Deadly Sins | Season 5

Deadly Sins | Season 6

Deadly Women | Season 10

Deadly Women | Season 11

Deadly Women | Season 4

Deadly Women | Season 5

Deadly Women | Season 6

Deadly Women | Season 7

Deadly Women | Season 8

Deadly Women | Season 9

Dean of Invention | Season 1

Deep Fried Masters | Season 1

Demolition Theater | Season 1

Demolition Theater | Season 3

Devil's Canyon | Season 1

Diabolical | Season 2

Diagnose Me | Season 1

Did He Do It? | Season 1

Diesel Brothers | Season 1

Diesel Brothers | Season 2

Dirty Jobs | Season 4

Dirty Jobs | Season 5

Dirty Jobs | Season 6

Dirty Jobs | Season 7

Disappeared | Season 2

Disappeared | Season 3

Disappeared | Season 4

Disappeared | Season 5

Disappeared | Season 6

Disappeared | Season 7

Disappeared | Season 8

Discovery Life Channel Presents | Season 1

Discovery Presents | Season 1

Do Not Disturb: Hotel Horrors | Season 1

Dodo Heroes | Season 1

Dogs: The Untold Stories | Season 1

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet | Season 1

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet | Season 2

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet | Season 3

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet | Season 4

Dr. Pimple Popper | Season 0

Dresscue Me | Season 1

Dual Survival | Season 1

Dual Survival | Season 2

Dual Survival | Season 3

Dual Survival | Season 4

Dual Survival | Season 5

Dual Survival | Season 6

Dual Survival | Season 7

Dual Survival | Season 8

Dual Survival | Season 9

Dude, You're Screwed | Season 2

Edge of Alaska | Season 1

Edge of Alaska | Season 2

Edge of Alaska | Season 3

Edge of Alaska | Season 4

Edge of War | Season 1

Elite Forces | Season 1

Emergency | Season 1

Escaping Alaska | Season 1

Escaping the Prophet | Season 1

Everest Rescue | Season 1

Everest: Beyond the Limit | Season 1

Everest: Beyond the Limit | Season 2

Everest: Beyond the Limit | Season 3

Evil Kin | Season 3

Evil Kin | Season 4

Evil Lives Here | Season 1

Evil Lives Here | Season 2

Evil Lives Here | Season 3

Evil Stepmothers | Season 1

Evil Stepmothers | Season 2

Evil Things | Season 1

Evil Twins | Season 3

Evil-In-Law | Season 1

Evolution of Evil | Season 1

Expedition Mungo | Season 1

Extreme Couponing | Season 4

Facing Evil | Season 4

Facing Evil | Season 5

Family By The Ton | Season 1

FantomWorks | Season 4

FantomWorks | Season 5

FantomWorks | Season 6

FantomWorks | Season 7

Fast Food Mania | Season 1

Fast N' Loud | Season 1

Fast N' Loud | Season 10

Fast N' Loud | Season 11

Fast N' Loud | Season 12

Fast N' Loud | Season 13

Fast N' Loud | Season 14

Fast N' Loud | Season 2

Fast N' Loud | Season 3

Fast N' Loud | Season 4

Fast N' Loud | Season 5

Fast N' Loud | Season 6

Fast N' Loud | Season 7

Fast N' Loud | Season 8

Fast N' Loud | Season 9

Fat & Furious: Rolling Thunder | Season 1

Fat N' Furious: Rolling Thunder | Season 3

Fatal Attractions | Season 1

Fatal Attractions | Season 2

Fatal Attractions | Season 3

Fatal Encounters | Season 1

Fatal Encounters | Season 2

Fatal Encounters | Season 3

Fatal Vows | Season 3

Fatal Vows | Season 4

Fatal Vows | Season 5

FBI Takedowns | Season 1

FBI: Criminal Pursuit | Season 3

FBI: Criminal Pursuit | Season 4

Fear thy Neighbor | Season 1

Fear thy Neighbor | Season 2

Fear thy Neighbor | Season 3

Fear thy Neighbor | Season 4

Final Vision | Season 0

Finding Bigfoot | Season 1

Finding Bigfoot | Season 10

Finding Bigfoot | Season 11

Finding Bigfoot | Season 2

Finding Bigfoot | Season 3

Finding Bigfoot | Season 4

Finding Bigfoot | Season 5

Finding Bigfoot | Season 6

Finding Bigfoot | Season 7

Finding Bigfoot | Season 8

Finding Bigfoot | Season 9

Finding Escobar's Millions | Season 1

Fire in the Hole | Season 1

First in Human | Season 1

Flipping Ships | Season 1

Fool's Gold | Season 1

Forbidden History | Season 1

Forbidden History | Season 2

Forbidden: Dying for Love | Season 1

Forbidden: Dying for Love | Season 2

Forbidden: Dying for Love | Season 3

Four Weddings | Season 1

Four Weddings | Season 2

Four Weddings | Season 3

Four Weddings | Season 4

Four Weddings | Season 5

Freak Encounters | Season 1

Frenemies: Loyalty Turned Lethal | Season 2

Funeral Boss | Season 1

Future Weapons | Season 1

Future Weapons | Season 2

Future Weapons | Season 3

Futurescape with James Woods | Season 1

Game of Stones | Season 1

Garage Squad | Season 1

Garage Squad | Season 2

Garage Squad | Season 3

Garage Squad | Season 4

Gator Boys | Season 3

Gator Boys | Season 4

Gator Boys | Season 5

Gator Boys | Season 6

Gear Dogs | Season 1

Ghost Asylum | Season 1

Ghost Asylum | Season 2

Ghost Asylum | Season 3

Ghost Asylum | Season 4

Ghost Brothers | Season 1

Ghost Brothers | Season 2

Ghost Lab | Season 2

Ghost Stalkers | Season 1

Ghosts of Shepherdstown | Season 1

Ghosts of Shepherdstown | Season 2

Gold Rush | Season 1

Gold Rush | Season 2

Gold Rush | Season 3

Gold Rush | Season 4

Gold Rush | Season 5

Gold Rush | Season 6

Gold Rush | Season 7

Gold Rush | Season 8

Gold Rush | Season 9

Gold Rush: White Water | Season 1

Gone (2017) | Season 1

Grave Mysteries | Season 1

Graveyard Carz | Season 4

Graveyard Carz | Season 6

Graveyard Carz | Season 7

Graveyard Carz | Season 8

Graveyard Carz | Season 9

Great American Eclipse | Season 1

Greatest Tank Battles | Season 1

Greatest Tank Battles | Season 2

Guilty Rich | Season 1

Gunslingers | Season 1

Gunslingers | Season 2

Gypsy Sisters | Season 1

Gypsy Sisters | Season 2

Gypsy Sisters | Season 3

Gypsy Sisters | Season 4

Hacking the Wild | Season 1

Hardcore Heroes | Season 1

Hardcover Mysteries | Season 1

Harley and the Davidsons | Season 1

Hate In America | Season 1

Haunted Towns | Season 1

Hayley Ever After: The Dress | Season 1

He Lied About Everything | Season 1

Head Rush | Season 1

Head Rush | Season 2

Head Rush | Season 3

Head Rush | Season 4

Hear Me, Love Me, See Me | Season 1

Hear No Evil | Season 1

Heartbreakers | Season 1

Heavy Metal Task Force | Season 1

Heavy Metal Task Force | Season 2

Hell House | Season 1

Hello World! | Season 1

Helltown | Season 1

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo | Season 1

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo | Season 2

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo | Season 3

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo | Season 4

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: Specials | Season 1

Highway to Sell | Season 1

Hillbilly Blood UHD | Season 1

Hillbilly Summer | Season 1

Hitler | Season 1

Hitler: The Rise and Fall | Season 1

Hitler's Empire: The Post War Plan | Season 1

Hitler's Zombie Army | Season 1

Hoarding: Buried Alive | Season 1

Hoarding: Buried Alive | Season 2

Hoarding: Buried Alive | Season 3

Hoarding: Buried Alive | Season 4

Hoarding: Buried Alive | Season 5

Hoarding: Buried Alive | Season 6

Hoarding: Buried Alive | Season 7

Hoarding: Buried Alive | Season 8

Hogs Gone Wild | Season 1

Home Alone | Season 1

Homestead Rescue | Season 1

Homestead Rescue | Season 2

Homestead Rescue | Season 3

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda | Season 3

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda | Season 4

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda | Season 5

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda | Season 6

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda | Season 7

Horror at the Cecil Hotel | Season 1

Hot Grease | Season 0

House of Horrors: Kidnapped | Season 1

House of Horrors: Kidnapped | Season 2

House of Horrors: Kidnapped | Season 3

How (Not) to Kill Your Husband | Season 2

How (Not) to Kill Your Husband | Season 3

How Do They Do It? | Season 10

How Do They Do It? | Season 2

How Do They Do It? | Season 3

How Do They Do It? | Season 4

How Do They Do It? | Season 5

How Do They Do It? | Season 6

How Do They Do It? | Season 7

How Do They Do It? | Season 8

How Do They Do It? | Season 9

How It's Made | Season 10

How It's Made | Season 11

How It's Made | Season 12

How It's Made | Season 13

How It's Made | Season 14

How It's Made | Season 15

How It's Made | Season 16

How It's Made | Season 17

How It's Made | Season 21

How It's Made | Season 22

How It's Made | Season 8

How It's Made | Season 9

How It's Made: Dream Cars | Season 1

How It's Made: Dream Cars | Season 2

How It's Made: Dream Cars | Season 3

How It's Made: Dream Cars | Season 5

How the Earth Works | Season 1

How The Universe Works | Season 1

How The Universe Works | Season 2

How The Universe Works | Season 3

How The Universe Works | Season 4

How The Universe Works | Season 5

How The Universe Works | Season 6

How the World Ends | Season 1

How We Got Here | Season 1

I (Almost) Got Away With It | Season 2

I (Almost) Got Away With It | Season 3

I (Almost) Got Away With It | Season 4

I (Almost) Got Away With It | Season 5

I (Almost) Got Away With It | Season 6

I (Almost) Got Away With It | Season 8

I Am Homicide | Season 1

I Am Homicide | Season 2

I Am Jazz | Season 1

I Am Jazz | Season 2

I Am Jazz | Season 4

I Catfished My Kids | Season 0

I Escaped: Real Prison Breaks | Season 2

I Married a Mobster | Season 1

I Married a Mobster | Season 2

I Shouldn't Be Alive | Season 5

I Shouldn't Be Alive | Season 6

I Was Murdered | Season 1

I Was Prey | Season 1

I, Predator | Season 1

I, Witness | Season 1

Ice Cold Gold | Season 1

Ice Cold Gold | Season 2

Ice Cold Gold | Season 3

Ice Cold Killers | Season 2

Ice Cold Killers | Season 4

Ice Cold Killers | Season 5

Ice Lake Rebels | Season 1

Ice Lake Rebels | Season 2

Idris Elba: No Limits | Season 1

Impostors | Season 1

Indecent Proposal | Season 1

Insane Pools: Off the Deep End (fka Pool Impossible) | Season 1

Insane Pools: Off the Deep End (fka Pool Impossible) | Season 2

Inside Homicide | Season 1

Inside Secret Societies | Season 1

Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking | Season 1

Intruders (2017) | Season 1

Iron Resurrection | Season 1

Iron Resurrection | Season 2

Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence | Season 1

Ivory Wars | Season 1

James Ellroy's LA: City of Demons | Season 1

James Patterson's Murder is Forever | Season 1

Jesse James Outlaw Garage | Season 1

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery | Season 1

Jon & Kate Plus 8 | Season 1

Jon & Kate Plus 8 | Season 2

Jon & Kate Plus 8 | Season 3

Jon & Kate Plus 8 | Season 4

Jon & Kate Plus 8 | Season 5

Judgment Day: Prison or Parole | Season 1

Jungle Gold | Season 1

Jungle Gold | Season 2

Junkies | Season 1

Junkyard Empire | Season 1

Junkyard Empire | Season 2

Junkyard Empire | Season 3

Kate Plus 8 | Season 6

Kidnap & Rescue | Season 1

Killer Confessions | Season 1

Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen | Season 1

Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen | Season 2

Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen | Season 3

Killer Outbreaks | Season 1

Killer Whales: The Mega Hunt | Season 1

Killing Bigfoot | Season 1

Killing Fields | Season 1

Killing Fields | Season 2

Killing Fields | Season 3

Killing The Colorado | Season 1

Klondike | Season 1

Kodiak | Season 1

LA Ink | Season 1

LA Ink | Season 6

LA Ink | Season 7

Land Rush | Season 1

Las Vegas Law | Season 1

Last Stop Garage | Season 1

Law on the Border | Season 1

Leah Remini: It's All Relative | Season 1

Legend of Croc Gold | Season 1

Let's Kill Mom | Season 1

Little People, Big World | Season 10

Little People, Big World | Season 12

Little People, Big World | Season 13

Little People, Big World | Season 16

Little People, Big World | Season 17

Little People, Big World | Season 7

Living with Man Eaters | Season 1

Lone Star Law | Season 1

Lone Star Law | Season 2

Lone Star Legend | Season 1

Long Island Medium | Season 1

Long Island Medium | Season 10

Long Island Medium | Season 2

Long Island Medium | Season 3

Long Island Medium | Season 4

Long Island Medium | Season 5

Long Island Medium | Season 6

Long Island Medium | Season 7

Long Island Medium | Season 9

Lost Tapes | Season 3

Louisiana Lockdown | Season 1

Love the Way You Lie | Season 1

Love, Lust, or Run | Season 1

Machines: How They Work | Season 1

Made by Destruction | Season 1

Mafia's Greatest Hits | Season 1

Mafia's Greatest Hits | Season 2

Mall Cops: Mall of America | Season 1

Man Eating Python of Sulawesi | Season 1

Man v. The Universe | Season 1

Man vs. Wild | Season 1

Man vs. Wild | Season 2

Man vs. Wild | Season 3

Man vs. Wild | Season 4

Man vs. Wild | Season 5

Man vs. Wild | Season 6

Man vs. Wild | Season 7

Man, Woman, Wild | Season 1

Man, Woman, Wild | Season 2

Manhunt: Kill or Capture | Season 1

Manhunt: UNABOMBER | Season 1

Mansions & Murders | Season 1

Mantracker | Season 3

Mantracker | Season 4

Marooned | Season 1

Mega Machines | Season 1

Mega Shippers | Season 1

Melting: Last Race to the Pole | Season 1

Men, Women, Wild | Season 1

Mermaids | Season 1

Meteorite Men | Season 2

Meteorite Men | Season 3

Miami Ink | Season 4

Miami Ink | Season 5

Military Channel Presents | Season 1

Misfit Garage | Season 1

Misfit Garage | Season 3

Misfit Garage | Season 4

Misfit Garage | Season 5

Missions That Changed the War | Season 1

Missions That Changed the War | Season 2

Missions That Changed the War | Season 3

Missions That Changed the War | Season 4

Monster Bug Wars | Season 1

Monster Bug Wars | Season 2

Monsters & Mysteries Unsolved | Season 1

Monsters and Mysteries in America | Season 1

Monsters and Mysteries in America | Season 2

Monsters and Mysteries in America | Season 3

Monsters Inside Me | Season 1

Monsters Inside Me | Season 2

Monsters Inside Me | Season 3

Monsters Inside Me | Season 4

Monsters Inside Me | Season 6

Monsters Inside Me | Season 7

Monsters Inside Me | Season 8

Monsters Underground | Season 1

Moonshiners | Season 1

Moonshiners | Season 2

Moonshiners | Season 3

Moonshiners | Season 4

Moonshiners | Season 5

Moonshiners | Season 6

Moonshiners | Season 7

Mosquito | Season 1

Most Evil | Season 3

Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case | Season 3

Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case | Season 4

Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case | Season 6

Mountain Monsters | Season 1

Mountain Monsters | Season 2

Mountain Monsters | Season 3

Mountain Monsters | Season 4

Mountain Monsters | Season 5

Mud Lovin' Rednecks | Season 1

Murder Among Friends | Season 1

Murder Among Friends | Season 2

Murder Book | Season 1

Murder Book | Season 2

Murder By Numbers | Season 1

Murder Calls | Season 1

Murder Calls | Season 2

Murder Calls | Season 3

Murder in Paradise | Season 1

Murder in Paradise | Season 2

Murder U | Season 1

Mutant Planet | Season 1

Mutant Planet | Season 2

My 600 lb Life | Season 2

My 600 lb Life | Season 4

My 600 lb Life | Season 5

My 600 lb Life | Season 6

My Big Fat Pet Makeover | Season 1

My Crazy Obsession | Season 1

My Crazy Obsession | Season 2

My Dirty Little Secret | Season 2

My Dirty Little Secret | Season 3

My Extreme Animal Phobia | Season 1

My Five Wives | Season 1

My Giant Life | Season 1

My Giant Life | Season 2

My Giant Life | Season 3

My Strange Addiction | Season 1

My Strange Addiction | Season 2

My Strange Addiction | Season 3

My Strange Addiction | Season 4

My Strange Addiction | Season 5

My Teen is Pregnant and So Am I | Season 1

My War Diary | Season 1

Mysteries of the Abandoned | Season 1

Mysteries of the Abandoned | Season 2

Mysteries of the Missing | Season 1

Mysterious Wilds of India | Season 1

Mystery of the Lost Islands | Season 1

MythBusters | Season 10

MythBusters | Season 11

MythBusters | Season 12

MythBusters | Season 13

MythBusters | Season 14

MythBusters | Season 15

MythBusters | Season 16

MythBusters | Season 17

MythBusters | Season 18

MythBusters | Season 19

MythBusters | Season 2

MythBusters | Season 20

MythBusters | Season 3

MythBusters | Season 4

MythBusters | Season 5

MythBusters | Season 6

MythBusters | Season 7

MythBusters | Season 8

MythBusters | Season 9

Mythbusters: The Search | Season 1

Naked and Afraid | Season 1

Naked and Afraid | Season 2

Naked and Afraid | Season 3

Naked and Afraid | Season 4

Naked and Afraid | Season 5

Naked and Afraid | Season 6

Naked and Afraid | Season 7

Naked and Afraid | Season 8

Naked and Afraid | Season 9

Naked and Afraid XL | Season 1

Naked and Afraid XL | Season 2

Naked and Afraid XL | Season 3

Naked Speed | Season 1

Narrow Escapes of World War II | Season 1

NASA's Unexplained Files | Season 1

NASA's Unexplained Files | Season 2

NASA's Unexplained Files | Season 3

NASA's Unexplained Files | Season 4

NASA's Unexplained Files | Season 5

Natural Born Outlaws | Season 1

Nazi Fugitives | Season 1

Ned Bruha: Skunk Whisperer | Season 1

New Girls on the Block | Season 1

Nightmare Next Door | Season 2

Nightmare Next Door | Season 8

Nightmare Next Door | Season 9

No Limits | Season 1

North America | Season 1

North Woods Law | Season 10

North Woods Law | Season 3

North Woods Law | Season 4

North Woods Law | Season 6

North Woods Law | Season 7

North Woods Law | Season 8

North Woods Law | Season 9

Nowhere to Hide | Season 1

NY Ink | Season 1

NY Ink | Season 2

NY Ink | Season 3

Obsession: Dark Desires | Season 1

Obsession: Dark Desires | Season 2

Obsession: Dark Desires | Season 3

Odd Folks Home | Season 1

Oddities | Season 1

Oddities | Season 2

Oddities | Season 3

Oddities | Season 4

Oddities | Season 5

Oddities: San Francisco | Season 2

On the Case with Paula Zahn | Season 10

On the Case with Paula Zahn | Season 15

On the Case with Paula Zahn | Season 16

On the Case with Paula Zahn | Season 9

One Car Too Far | Season 1

One Man Army | Season 1

One Way Out | Season 1

Operation Wild | Season 2

Our Little Family | Season 1

Out of the Wild: Venezuela | Season 2

Outlaw Empires | Season 1

Outlaw Tech | Season 1

Outrageous Acts of Danger | Season 1

Outrageous Acts of Psych | Season 1

Outrageous Acts of Science | Season 1

Outrageous Acts of Science | Season 2

Outrageous Acts of Science | Season 3

Outrageous Acts of Science | Season 4

Outrageous Acts of Science | Season 5

Outrageous Acts of Science | Season 6

Outrageous Acts of Science | Season 7

Outrageous Acts of Science | Season 8

Outrageous Acts of Science | Season 9

Overhaulin' UHD | Season 1

Pacific Warriors | Season 1

Pandora's Box: Unleashing Evil | Season 2

Paranormal Lockdown | Season 1

Paranormal Lockdown | Season 2

Passport to Murder | Season 1

Pearl Harbor – The Heroes Who Fought Back | Season 1

Penn & Teller Tell a Lie | Season 1

Pete Rose: Hits & Mrs. | Season 1

Pit Boss | Season 2

Pit Boss | Season 3

Pit Boss | Season 4

Pit Boss | Season 5

Pit Boss | Season 6

Pit Bulls & Parolees | Season 11

Pit Bulls & Parolees | Season 4

Pit Bulls & Parolees | Season 5

Pit Bulls & Parolees | Season 6

Pit Bulls & Parolees | Season 9

Police Women of Broward County | Season 6

Police Women of Cincinnati | Season 5

Police Women of Dallas | Season 4

Preaching Alabama | Season 1

Predators Up Close with Joel Lambert | Season 1

Pregnant Behind Bars | Season 1

Princess Diana: Tragedy Or Treason? | Season 1

Prophets of Science Fiction | Season 1

Psychic Matchmaker | Season 1

Punkin Chunkin | Season 5

Punkin Chunkin | Season 6

Race to Escape | Season 1

Railroad Alaska | Season 1

Railroad Alaska | Season 2

Railroad Alaska | Season 3

Raised Human | Season 1

Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman | Season 1

Rat Busters NYC | Season 1

Rattled | Season 1

Rattlesnake Republic | Season 1

Rattlesnake Republic | Season 2

Real Detective | Season 1

Real Detective | Season 2

Real, Fake, or Unknown | Season 1

Reasonable Doubt | Season 1

Rebel Gold | Season 1

Redrum | Season 1

Redrum | Season 2

Redwood Kings | Season 1

Redwood Kings | Season 2

Rescue Dog to Super Dog | Season 1

Restoration Wild | Season 1

Return to Amish | Season 1

Return to Amish | Season 2

Return to Amish | Season 3

Return to Amish | Season 4

Rising: Rebuilding Ground Zero | Season 1

Risking It All | Season 1

Rival Survival | Season 1

River Monsters | Season 2

River Monsters | Season 3

River Monsters | Season 4

River Monsters | Season 5

River Monsters | Season 6

River Monsters | Season 7

River Monsters | Season 8

River Monsters | Season 9

River Monsters UHD | Season 1

Roar: The Most Dangerous Movie Ever Made | Season 1

Rocky Mountain Bounty Hunters | Season 2

Rugged Justice | Season 1

Rusted Development | Season 2

Sacred Cod | Season 1

Sacred Steel Bikes | Season 1

Sarah Palin's Alaska | Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress | Season 10

Say Yes to the Dress | Season 11

Say Yes to the Dress | Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress | Season 7

Say Yes to the Dress | Season 8

Say Yes to the Dress | Season 9

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta | Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta | Season 2

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta | Season 3

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta | Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta | Season 7

Say Yes to the Dress: Big Bliss | Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Big Bliss | Season 2

Say Yes to the Dress: Big Bliss | Season 3

Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best | Season 0

Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best | Season 1

Scam City | Season 1

SCI Sports | Season 0

Sci Fi Science | Season 1

Sci Fi Science | Season 2

Science Channel Presents | Season 1

Scorned: Love Kills | Season 1

Scorned: Love Kills | Season 2

Scorned: Love Kills | Season 3

Scorned: Love Kills | Season 4

Scorned: Love Kills | Season 6

Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery | Season 0

Secret Life of Formula One | Season 1

Secret Princes | Season 1

Secret Princes | Season 2

Secret Sex Lives: Swingers | Season 1

Secret Space Escapes | Season 1

Secret War | Season 1

Secrets of America's Favorite Places | Season 1

Secrets of the Arsenal | Season 1

See No Evil | Season 1

See No Evil | Season 2

See No Evil | Season 3

See No Evil | Season 4

Serial Thriller | Season 1

Sex in Public | Season 1

Sex Sent Me to the ER | Season 1

Sex Sent Me to the ER | Season 2

Sex Sent Me to the ER | Season 3

Sex Sent Me to the Slammer | Season 1

Sexual Assault in College: Tamron Hall Investigates | Season 1

Shadow of Doubt | Season 1

Shadow of Doubt | Season 2

Shadow Ops | Season 1

Shark Week | Season 10

Shark Week | Season 11

Shark Week | Season 12

Shark Week | Season 13

Shark Week | Season 14

Shark Week | Season 15

Shark Week | Season 16

Shark Week | Season 17

Shark Week | Season 6

Shark Week | Season 7

Shark Week | Season 8

Shark Week | Season 9

She's In Charge | Season 1

Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman | Season 1

Shock Trauma: Edge of Life | Season 1

Siberian Cut | Season 1

Sin City ER | Season 1

Sins & Secrets | Season 2

Sins & Secrets | Season 4

Sister Wives | Season 1

Sister Wives | Season 10

Sister Wives | Season 11

Sister Wives | Season 12

Sister Wives | Season 2

Sister Wives | Season 3

Sister Wives | Season 4

Sister Wives | Season 5

Sister Wives | Season 6

Sister Wives | Season 7

Sister Wives | Season 9

Six Degrees of Murder | Season 1

Six Degrees of Murder | Season 2

Smoked | Season 1

Solved | Season 3

Son of Sam: The Hunt for a Killer | Season 1

Sonic Sea | Season 1

Sons of Guns | Season 1

Sons of Guns | Season 2

Sons of Guns | Season 3

Sons of Guns | Season 4

Sons of Winter | Season 1

South Beach Classics | Season 1

Southern Fried Homicide | Season 1

Southern Fried Homicide | Season 2

Space: Unraveling the Cosmos UHD

Space's Deepest Secrets | Season 2

Space's Deepest Secrets | Season 3

Special Ops Mission | Season 1

Stalked: Someone's Watching | Season 1

Stalked: Someone's Watching | Season 2

Stalked: Someone's Watching | Season 3

Stalked: Someone's Watching | Season 4

Starter Wives Confidential | Season 1

Stephen Hawking's Grand Design | Season 1

Steven Avery: Innocent or Guilty? | Season 1

Still Alive | Season 1

Stolen Voices, Buried Secrets | Season 2

Strange Evidence | Season 1

Street Justice: The Bronx | Season 1

Street Outlaws | Season 10

Street Outlaws | Season 2

Street Outlaws | Season 3

Street Outlaws | Season 4

Street Outlaws | Season 5

Street Outlaws | Season 6

Street Outlaws | Season 7

Street Outlaws | Season 8

Street Outlaws | Season 9

Street Outlaws: Memphis | Season 1

Street Outlaws: New Orleans | Season 1

Street Outlaws: New Orleans | Season 2

Street Science | Season 1

Street Science | Season 2

Strip the City | Season 2

Strip the Cosmos | Season 1

Stuck With Hackett | Season 1

Stuff You Should Know | Season 1

Style By Jury | Season 1

Suddenly Rich | Season 1

Suddenly Royal | Season 1

Surprise Homecoming | Season 1

Surviving Evil | Season 3

Surviving Evil with Charisma Carpenter | Season 1

Surviving Evil with Charisma Carpenter | Season 2

Surviving the Cut | Season 1

Surviving the Cut | Season 2

Surviving the Cut | Season 99

Survivorman | Season 3

Survivorman | Season 4

Survivorman | Season 5

Survivorman | Season 6

Survivorman | Season 7

Survivorman | Season 98

Survivorman | Season 99

Suspicion | Season 1

Suspicion | Season 2

Swamp Brothers | Season 1

Swamp Monsters | Season 1

Swamp Murders | Season 3

Swamp Murders | Season 4

Swamp Murders | Season 5

Swamp Wars | Season 1

Swamp Wars | Season 2

Swamp Wars | Season 3

Swimming with Monsters | Season 1

Swords | Season 2

Swords | Season 3

T.O.P. Army Fighter | Season 1

Tabloid | Season 2

Taking Fire | Season 1

Taking on Tyson | Season 1

Tanked | Season 10

Tanked | Season 11

Tanked | Season 12

Tanked | Season 13

Tanked | Season 14

Tanked | Season 3

Tanked | Season 4

Tanked | Season 5

Tanked | Season 6

Tanked | Season 7

Tanked | Season 8

Tanked | Season 9

Tattoo Girls | Season 1

Telescope | Season 1

Terror in the Woods | Season 1

Tesla's Death Ray: A Murder Declassified | Season 1

Tethered | Season 1

Texas Car Wars | Season 1

Texas Metal | Season 1

The 1980s: The Deadliest Decade | Season 1

The 1980s: The Deadliest Decade | Season 2

The 685-lb Teen | Season 0

The American Revolution | Season 1

The Auto Firm With Alex Vega | Season 1

The Colony | Season 1

The Colony | Season 2

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead | Season 1

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead | Season 2

The Cowboy | Season 1

The Dark Side of the Sun | Season 1

The Day I Almost Died | Season 1

The Demon Files | Season 1

The Detectives Club: New Orleans | Season 1

The Devil You Know | Season 3

The Devils Ride | Season 1

The Devils Ride | Season 2

The Devils Ride | Season 3

The Exorcist File – Haunted Boy | Season 1

The Fighters | Season 1

The First Kill | Season 1

The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over | Season 1

The Guardians | Season 1

The Haunted | Season 3

The Interrogation Room | Season 1

The Last Alaskans | Season 1

The Last Alaskans | Season 2

The Last Alaskans | Season 3

The Little Couple | Season 10

The Little Couple | Season 4

The Little Couple | Season 5

The Little Couple | Season 6

The Little Couple | Season 7

The Little Couple | Season 8

The Mind of a Murderer | Season 1

The Murder Castle | Season 1

The Perfect Murder | Season 3

The Perfect Murder | Season 4

The Perfect Suspect | Season 1

The Presidents' Gatekeepers | Season 1

The Quick and The Curious | Season 1

The Shift | Season 3

The Unexplained Files | Season 2

The Universe's Greatest Hits | Season 1

The Vanishing Women | Season 1

The Wheel | Season 1

The Wives Did It | Season 1

The Zoo | Season 1

Three Wives, One Husband | Season 1

Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman | Season 1

Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman | Season 2

Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman | Season 3

Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman | Season 4

Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman | Season 5

Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman | Season 6

Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman | Season 7

Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman | Season 8

TLC Presents | Season 1

Toddlers & Tiaras | Season 6

Toddlers & Tiaras | Season 7

Toddlers & Tiaras | Season 8

Toddlers & Tiaras | Season 9

Too Cute UHD | Season 1

Too Cute! | Season 4

Top Hooker | Season 1

Top Secret Weapons Revealed | Season 1

Top Sniper | Season 1

Top Sniper | Season 2

Top Tens | Season 1

Totally T-Boz | Season 1

Toucan Nation | Season 1

Toughest Military Jobs | Season 1

Trailblazers | Season 1

Trauma Down Under | Season 1

Treasure Quest: Snake Island | Season 1

Treasure Quest: Snake Island | Season 2

Treehouse Masters | Season 10

Treehouse Masters | Season 2

Treehouse Masters | Season 3

Treehouse Masters | Season 4

Treehouse Masters | Season 5

Treehouse Masters | Season 6

Treehouse Masters | Season 7

Treehouse Masters | Season 9

Triggers | Season 1

Triggers | Season 2

True Conviction | Season 1

True Crime with Aphrodite Jones | Season 4

True Crime with Aphrodite Jones | Season 6

True Nightmares | Season 1

True Nightmares | Season 2

True Supernatural | Season 1

Twisted (2014) | Season 6

Twisted Tales of My 9 to 5 | Season 1

UFO Conspiracies | Season 1

UFOs: The Lost Evidence | Season 1

UFOs: The Untold Stories | Season 1

Unchained Reaction | Season 1

Unearthed (2017) | Season 1

Unearthed (2017) | Season 2

Unearthed | Season 1

Unique Rides | Season 1

Unique Rides | Season 2

Unique Rides | Season 3

United States of Food | Season 1

Unraveled | Season 1

Unraveled | Season 2

Untold Stories of the ER | Season 12

Untold Stories of the ER | Season 13

Untold Stories of the ER | Season 7

Untouchable: Power Corrupts | Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Deadly Intent | Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Deadly Intent | Season 4

Unusual Suspects: Deadly Intent | Season 5

Unusual Suspects: Deadly Intent | Season 6

Unusual Suspects: Deadly Intent | Season 7

Unusual Suspects: Deadly Intent | Season 8

US Bounty Hunters | Season 1

US of Bacon | Season 1

Vanity Fair Confidential | Season 1

Vegas Rat Rods | Season 1

Vegas Rat Rods | Season 2

Vegas Rat Rods | Season 3

Venom Hunters | Season 1

Village of the Damned | Season 1

Warrior POV | Season 1

Wartime Crime | Season 1

Weaponology | Season 1

Weaponology | Season 2

Web of Lies | Season 1

Web of Lies | Season 2

Web of Lies | Season 3

Web of Lies | Season 4

Web of Lies | Season 5

Weird, True & Freaky | Season 1

Weird, True & Freaky | Season 2

Weird, True & Freaky | Season 3

Whale Wars | Season 1

Whale Wars | Season 2

Whale Wars | Season 3

Whale Wars | Season 4

Whale Wars | Season 5

Whale Wars | Season 6

Whale Wars Specials | Season 0

Whale Wars: Viking Shores | Season 1

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? | Season 1

What History Forgot | Season 1

What Not To Wear | Season 11

What Not To Wear | Season 12

What On Earth? | Season 1

What On Earth? | Season 2

What On Earth? | Season 3

What On Earth? | Season 4

Wheeler Dealers | Season 10

Wheeler Dealers | Season 11

Wheeler Dealers | Season 13

Wheeler Dealers | Season 14

Wheeler Dealers | Season 15

Wheeler Dealers | Season 16

Wheeler Dealers | Season 17

Wheeler Dealers: Trading Up | Season 2

Who Do You Think You Are? (2012) | Season 1

Who Do You Think You Are? (2012) | Season 7

Who Do You Think You Are? (2012) | Season 8

Who Is Donnie Rudd? Keith Morrison Investigates | Season 1

Who Killed Angie Dodge? Keith Morrison Investigates | Season 1

Who Killed Jane Doe? | Season 1

Who Killed Jane Doe? | Season 2

Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? | Season 1

Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? | Season 2

Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? | Season 3

Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? | Season 4

Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? | Season 5

Who the (Bleep)... | Season 1

Wicked Attraction | Season 3

Wicked Attraction | Season 4

Wicked Attraction | Season 5

Wicked Attraction | Season 6

Wild Africa: Rivers of Life | Season 1

Wild West Alaska | Season 2

Wild West Alaska | Season 3

Wild West Alaska | Season 4

Willis Family | Season 1

Wives with Knives | Season 3

Women in Prison | Season 1

Women in Prison | Season 2

Women of Homicide | Season 1

World War II: Witness to War | Season 1

World's Scariest Plane Landings | Season 1

World's Toughest Trucker | Season 1

Worst Thing I Ever Did | Season 1

WWII in the Pacific | Season 1

WWII's Greatest Raids | Season 1

Yankee Jungle | Season 2

Your Worst Nightmare | Season 1

Your Worst Nightmare | Season 2

Your Worst Nightmare | Season 3

Your Worst Nightmare | Season 4

Yukon Men | Season 1

Yukon Men | Season 2

Yukon Men | Season 3

Yukon Men | Season 4

Yukon Men | Season 5

Yukon Men | Season 6

Yukon Men | Season 7

100 Miles from Nowhere | Season 1

19 Kids & Counting | Season 5

19 Kids & Counting | Season 6

9/11 Hero: The Red Bandanna Legacy | Season 1

PlayStation has not had a peep to say about any of this beyond the quote near the top of the article. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, enjoy this content you bought and own while you still can.