New PlayStation Event Will Be Happening Quite Soon According to Insider

✖

E3 2021 might be featuring a number of showcases from publishers around the globe, but one of the most notable absences at the digital convention is that of PlayStation. While Sony used to take part in E3 only a few years ago, it has since spurned the event in lieu of holding its own presentations at later dates. Fortunately, it sounds like this trend will be continuing once again as PlayStation is now said to be announcing a new event of its own quite soon.

According to a reputable insider that goes by Navtra, PlayStation is soon going to be revealing its plans for a presentation in which it will talk more about upcoming titles heading to its platforms. Although Navtra didn't give a specific date as to when this could be transpiring, they did encourage those looking to hear from PlayStation to "just wait a couple more weeks." Whether the event itself will be happening at this time or if this is when the announcement of such an event will be happening wasn't detailed.

So what might we see appear in a new potential showcase from PlayStation? Well, that's the big question that everyone has right now. One likely inclusion would be that of Death Stranding Director's Cut, which was just announced for PlayStation 5 a few days ago. Not much is known about this new iteration of the 2019 title at this point, but PlayStation itself even made clear that it would talk more about the game within the near future. When taking this into account combined with the fact that this rumored event is also said to be coming to fruition within the coming weeks, it definitely seems like something will be announced from PlayStation soon enough.

Of course, if such a presentation is announced by Sony soon, we'll be sure to let you know. Until then, you can keep up with all of our active coverage from E3 2021 at our dedicated coverage hub.

So what would you like to see PlayStation talk about during its next marquee event? And when do you think this might take place? Let me know your best guess either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T GR]