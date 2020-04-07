PlayStation Fans Are Comparing the PlayStation 5 Controller to WALL-E’s Eve

So far, reception to Sony‘s DualSense PlayStation 5 controller has been pretty strong. The white and black color scheme hasn’t been for everyone, but gamers are particularly intrigued about what the console itself will look like, as a result. One thing fans seem to agree on, however, is the fact that the controller looks a lot like Eve, the Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator from the beloved film, WALL-E. Across social media, a number of fans pointed out the similarities between the two. It will be interesting to see whether or not the comparisons will quiet down in the coming months, or if PS5 owners will see this as a recurring gag throughout the next console generation!

Do you think the PS5 controller looks like Eve? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about the similarity between Eve and the new PS5 controller!

Hoping for the best for them.

So I guess we can assume that in 2,000 years the #PS5 controller will fall in love with WALL-E? https://t.co/UCVNe6ZJBZ — Christian Cooper (@ccoopgames) April 7, 2020

Well, that’s morbid.

The new PS5 controller looks clean, but it ticks me off because it looks like if EVE from Wall-E got dissected and had some parts put back together. — rTSukoshi13 (@TSukoshi13) April 7, 2020

Seems like people around the world see it, too!

e o controle de ps5 que me lembra a eva de wall-e? https://t.co/bOtmkDjnJw — audrey rose (@cstellanluke) April 7, 2020

Not a lot of people said the Wii Racing Wheel, but that works, too.

the ps5 looks like that Nintendo wii steering wheel made for mario kart or EVE from wall-e lmao — デイジー ✨ (@dayzeexox) April 7, 2020

To each their own.

PS5 controller is hot like the chick robot from Wall-E. pic.twitter.com/fodONVkS4I — Tigger King (@amazinglyhigh) April 7, 2020

Sibling or first cousin, really.

The PS5 controller looks like a distant cousin of EVE from Wall-E pic.twitter.com/YNfRCquiWT — JANSKY 🚀 (@CaptainJansky) April 7, 2020

Everyone else, apparently!

When I look at the new PS5 DualSense controller I see EVE from Wall-E. Anyone else? #DualSense #playstation5 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/xhzTxe2v33 — SMK GAMING (@smk_gaming_) April 7, 2020

Let’s just hope it doesn’t gain sentience.