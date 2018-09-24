PlayStation Flash Sale Live, Big Discounts On PS4 Games

To help gamers swallow the Telltale closure pill, the good folk over at Sony Interactive Entertainment have gone live with yet another PlayStation Store Flash Sale.

Okay, so maybe the two events aren’t related. But today was a rough day for the industry, so some deep discounts are much appreciated.

Unfortunately, the new Flash Sale isn’t as large as previous ones this year, and only features discounts on 44 games. However, unlike some previous sales, there aren’t any PlayStation Vita or PlayStation 3 titles inflating the numbers: it’s all PS4 games, baby.

Anyway, you can find the sale page here. It’s important to note that the sale is exclusive to North America.

Below, you can read a rundown of what we think are the highlights of the sale:

Fighting Ex Layer (Light Version) — $27.99 USD — Save 30 percent

Fighting Ex Layer (Standard Version) — $41.99 USD — Save 30 percent

Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition — $23.99 USD — Save 40 percent

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition — $29.99 USD — Save 25 percent

Tacoma — $7.99 USD — Save 60 percent

Far Cry Primal: Digital Apex Edition — $16.49 USD — Save 70 percent

Far Cry Primal — $14.99 USD — Save 70 percent

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition — $17.99 USD — Save 40 percent

MLB The Show 18 — $19.99 USD — Save 50 percent

MLB The Show 18 All Star Edition — $24.99 USD — Save 50 percent

MLB The Show 18 Digital Deluxe Edition — $39.99 USD — Save 50 percent

Hello Neighbor — $22.49 USD — Save 25 percent

Sonic Mania Encore DLC — $3.74 USD — Save 25 percent

Dark Souls Remastered — $27.99 USD — Save 30 percent

Star Wars Battlefront II — $9.99 USD — Save 75 percent

Earthfall — $22.49 USD — Save 25 percent

Earthfall: Deluxe Edition — $29.99 USD — Save 25 percent

Sega Genesis Classics — $22.49 USD — Save 25 percent

Steep: Winter Games Edition — $14.99 USD — Save 75 percent

Unravel Yarny Bundle — $20.99 USD — Save 30 percent

Vampyr — $40.19 USD — Save 33 percent

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life — $35.99 USD — Save 40 percent

Adventure Times Pirates of the Enchiridion — $29.99 USD — Save 25 percent

Wizards of Legend — $12.79 USD — Save 20 percent

Syberia 3 — $14.99 USD — Save 70 percent

Surviving Mars — $23.99 USD — Save 40 percent

New Gundam Breaker — $44.99 USD — Save 25 percent

Of this bunch, I personally can’t recommend the Unravel Yarny Bundle enough, especially if you have a friend or loved-one to play both games with. Simple, yet endearing puzzle platformers.

Meanwhile, if you want a recently-released narrative-driven action-RPG, then look no further then Vampyr, which was made by the developer of Life is Strange. And if you’re on an indie budget, then the recent Wizards of Legends is a pretty good bet.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you picked up!