PlayStation Gift Cards Are On Sale For Amazon Card Holders
PS Plus and PS Store gift cards are 15% off for anyone that has an Amazon Prime store card.
Need a last minute gift for a gamer? Something to go with that PS5 you just bought perhaps? If you have an Amazon Prime Visa Card, Prime Store Card or Amazon Prime Secured Card you can score a 15% discount on a variety of PlayStation gift cards that you can use to buy games in the PS Store and set up / top up a PlayStation Plus membership. The face value of the cards range from $25 to $100 and they're stackable, so feel free to load up. Note that Amazon is also offering discounts for card holders on a wide variety of additional items that includes toys, games, electronics, household items and more. You can browse through the entire list of eligible deals right here.
PS Plus memberships come in three flavors: Essential, Extra, and Premium with options that range from 1 month to 1 year. If you opt for the discounted yearly subscription, you'll pay $79.99, $134.99, and $159.99 respectively. All three tiers offers access to free games, online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, cloud storage, and more, though Extra and Premium members are treated to the best stuff. You can keep up with the latest crop of monthly freebies and deals right here. That said, the latest crop of new additions that are available on the platform for Extra and Premium subscribers can be found below.See PlayStation Gift Card Deals on Amazon
PlayStation Plus Extra Games for December
- Grand Theft Auto V | PS4, PS5
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5
- Moto GP23 | PS4, PS5
- Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5
- Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5
- Moonscars | PS4, PS5
- Mega Man 11 | PS4
- Gigabash | PS4, PS5
- Grime | PS4, PS5
- Tinykin | PS4, PS5
- Prodeus | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5
PlayStation Plus Classics for December
- Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4
- Thrillville | PS4, PS5
- Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS4, PS5
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS4, PS5