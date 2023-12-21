PlayStation Gift Cards Are On Sale For Amazon Card Holders

Need a last minute gift for a gamer? Something to go with that PS5 you just bought perhaps? If you have an Amazon Prime Visa Card, Prime Store Card or Amazon Prime Secured Card you can score a 15% discount on a variety of PlayStation gift cards that you can use to buy games in the PS Store and set up / top up a PlayStation Plus membership. The face value of the cards range from $25 to $100 and they're stackable, so feel free to load up. Note that Amazon is also offering discounts for card holders on a wide variety of additional items that includes toys, games, electronics, household items and more. You can browse through the entire list of eligible deals right here.

PS Plus memberships come in three flavors: Essential, Extra, and Premium with options that range from 1 month to 1 year. If you opt for the discounted yearly subscription, you'll pay $79.99, $134.99, and $159.99 respectively. All three tiers offers access to free games, online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, cloud storage, and more, though Extra and Premium members are treated to the best stuff. You can keep up with the latest crop of monthly freebies and deals right here. That said, the latest crop of new additions that are available on the platform for Extra and Premium subscribers can be found below.

PlayStation Plus Extra Games for December

Grand Theft Auto V | PS4, PS5

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5

Moto GP23 | PS4, PS5

Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5

Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5

Moonscars | PS4, PS5

Mega Man 11 | PS4

Gigabash | PS4, PS5

Grime | PS4, PS5

Tinykin | PS4, PS5

Prodeus | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Classics for December