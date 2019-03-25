PlayStation Reveals ‘Marvel’s Iron Man VR’

Sony kicked off its first episode of PlayStation’s new State of Play stream series by revealing a virtual reality title that’s simply called Iron Man VR. As the name suggests, the game puts players in control of the Marvel hero Iron Man but from a first-person perspective where they get to control the powers of the character and his super-powered suit. The trailer shown during the first episode of the State of Play series whoed Iron Man flying through the sky and using different powers to block incoming attacks and destroy enemies.

A new site that’s expected to have more information was shown in the trailer, though it doesn’t appear as though the site is live yet. What we do know from watching the trailer is that the game is being developed by Camouflaj and Marvel Games and is being published by Sony. Camoflaj may sound familiar to VR user who have played Republique VR, a game about escaping a totalitarian state. The new game is scheduled to be out sometime this year, though pricing and other details weren’t yet revealed. The end of the trailer showed PlayStation Move controllers alongside the required headset, so it seems players will be using those to control the game instead of using a normal controller with the headset.

The new Iron Man game made good on Sony’s promise to reveal new games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR platforms during its first State of Play stream. Sony announced a few days ago that it would have its first of several streams on Monday and went right into Iron Man VR without delay. Other games like Crash Team Racing and more content for Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky were also showcased during the stream alongside Mortal Kombat 11.

Iron Man VR is scheduled to be released sometime in 2019.

