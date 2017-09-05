PlayStation Might be Teasing a New NCAA Football Game

Yeah, I’m totally not going to overreact to this Playstation commercial with Urban + Harbaugh potentially being about a new NCAA Football pic.twitter.com/IOwZdcfDdq — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) September 2, 2017

College football’s opening weekend had caught gamers’ interest when a PlayStation commercial aired that looks like it might be previewing an NCAA football game.

Featuring prominent names in college football such as Urban Meyer, Deshaun Watson, Joey Bosa, Derrick Henry, and Jim Harbaugh, the ad definitely got viewers’ hopes up for a return of college football games, but others have been cautious in their optimism. The players and coaches featured in the commercial all have their accomplishments outside of college football as well, but that hasn’t stopped players’ excitement from mounting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are they teasing a NCAA football game for PS4?!? ARE THEY?!? I’M FREAKING OUT pic.twitter.com/nmUYGd0gQL — Pierre (@Pizizzle) September 2, 2017

I WILL PAY A MILLION DOLLARS JUST TO HAVE A NEW NCAA FOOTBALL GAME MADE — Matt (@Smarkamania_) September 2, 2017

In addition to the prominent players and coaches in the ad, it’s also been pointed out that Meyer is wearing an Ohio State jacket in the commercial. This means that whatever this ad might be for, Ohio State has given the okay to use their name in the ad, so having them and other teams on board would be a strong indicator that a new NCAA game might be on the way.

Quotes from the commercial also lend credibility to a college football in the works with phrases like “coming back even stronger” and others that reference living up to old expectations while setting new ones. The words could be referencing the absence of NCAA football games in recent years after legal issues involving college players’ in-game likenesses put the series on hold. EA Sports wasn’t seen in the commercial, so in an equally interesting turn of events, the game might be created by an entirely different company.

Of course, some college football enthusiasts have been careful to restrain their enthusiasm by pointing out that the ad might not actually be for a new NCAA game. The ad could very well be for something entirely different than a college football game, such as a way to watch college football through the PlayStation Vue service.

An NCAA football game hasn’t yet been confirmed, but more news on the ad is likely to come soon.