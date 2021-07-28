Sony Confirms More PlayStation Games Are Coming to PC

✖

Over the last year, PlayStation has started to bring its games over to PC, and it seems that the trend will be continuing for the foreseeable future. In a new interview with Famitsu (translated by ResetEra poster Raigor), CEO Jim Ryan seemed to confirm that Nixxes Software was purchased for the purpose of bringing more games over to the platform. PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst announced the purchase of the studio earlier this month, while noting that the two companies had a long history of working together. Clearly, Sony has plans to bring a lot more games to PC in the future!

"We are also happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although it is still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that," Ryan told Famitsu.

Some PlayStation fans have voiced displeasure over first-party titles being ported to PC, as it takes away from the novelty of exclusive games. Despite this, Sony clearly sees a lot of value in the move. As the cost of AAA game development continues to increase, PC ports represent a way to further offset that cost, while also introducing new audiences to PlayStation IPs. A PC port of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was unofficially revealed by Sony, which makes a lot of sense given that a live-action film based on the series is currently in the works; the two releases could end up benefiting one another. Of course, an HBO series based on The Last of Us is also in production, and that game would similarly be a strong candidate on PC, as a result.

Regardless of what PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 games end up getting the PC treatment, it's clear that Sony is devoting more resources to the platform. It remains to be seen whether PlayStation's first-party games will ever end up releasing the same day on PC as console (as Microsoft does with Xbox), but the purchase of Nixxes Software confirms the company sees PC as a big priority.

What PlayStation games would you like to see on PC? How do you feel about Sony's first-party games being ported to the platform? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!