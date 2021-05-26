Uncharted 4 Coming to PC, According to Sony

✖

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End seems to be the next major PlayStation 4 exclusive headed to PC. In a new Sony IR document, page 26 discusses "new growth vectors" for PlayStation, including PC games. Horizon Zero Dawn is listed as a current PC offering, while Days Gone and Uncharted 4 are both listed under "more PC releases planned." Considering that this is an in-house document, it seems all but certain that a PC release for Uncharted 4 will get some kind of official reveal in the near future, unless the game's placement in the document was some kind of mistake.

Uncharted 4's release on PC would make a lot of sense! With Sony's Uncharted film set to release in early 2022, a PC version of Uncharted 4 would be the perfect way to introduce new audiences to Nathan Drake. It could also help those without a PS4 or PS5 check out the game after seeing the film. It's a very high-profile game for Sony to put on PC, but it certainly makes sense!

A lot of PlayStation purists have been unhappy with the platform's exclusives being ported to PC, and Uncharted 4 will likely inspire similar frustration. Some have argued that it takes away part of the appeal of owning a PlayStation console. However, the cost of game development continues to increase, and Sony's move could help recoup costs while also growing the audience for its IP. It seems unlikely that Sony will ever go day and date for PlayStation games on PC (as Microsoft has with Xbox games), but it's clear that the company sees a lot of money to be made on the platform, and more games will likely follow suit.

For now, Uncharted fans will just have to wait and see whether or not Sony confirms the move! PlayStation won't be one of the participants at E3 2021, but there will be a number of other gaming events in the next few months, including IGN Expo. It's possible that's where an announcement for the PC release could be made, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Are you excited about the prospect of Uncharted 4 releasing on PC? What do you think of the trend of PlayStation games releasing on PC? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: ResetEra]