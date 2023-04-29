Sony Confirms More PlayStation Games Are Coming to PC

PC users hoping for more PlayStation games to come to their platforms have something to look forward to in the future, it seems, with Sony reaffirming this week its plans to do exactly that. The latest report on Sony's financials confirmed as much by saying that it'll be "rolling out catalog titles for PC" moving forward, though no specific games were confirmed for these sorts of ports. With major releases already out and on the horizon, however, it's not hard to imagine what kinds of PlayStation games Sony might be looking to bring to the PC.

The newest financial report from Sony covered everything from PS5 sales to software to specific games that did well within the past year as well as those that are on the horizon. In part of those recappings and forward-thinking statements, Sony mentioned briefly the PC platform to confirm that it does indeed plan on bringing more games there.

"We are also planning to release a major title, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, this fiscal year, and we aim to continue creating new IP, rolling out catalog titles for PC and strengthening live game service development," Sony said when discussing the state of its business in 2023.

Within the past three years, Sony's put out 10 PlayStation games on the PC platform. Those include Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Days Gone, God of War, Marvel's Spider-man Remastered, Uncharted; Legacy of Thieves Collection, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, and The Last of Us Part I. Returnal was long rumored to be getting a PC port before it eventually did, and there's been speculation that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart may be coming to PC, too, though that hasn't been confirmed at this time.

As for future PlayStation games on PC, Sony's own financial report mentioned two games (outside of the context of PC ports) which seem like likely candidates for PC releases. God of War Ragnarok was one of the games touted as a success since its November release, and considering how God of War from 2018 was a big hit on the PC platform, too, one would assume Ragnarok will follow it in the future. With Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered as well as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 also seems like a guarantee, though that's going to be much further away since we're still waiting on that release.