PlayStation Fans Worried About Upcoming Exclusive After It Goes Dark

PlayStation fans are worried about an upcoming timed PlayStation console exclusive as it's now been a while without an update for it. The game in question is Little Devil Inside, which is set to only be available on PC, PS4, and PS5 when it releases, with other platforms not coming until some unspecified time after launch. In development at Neostream Interactive, the game has been in the works since 2015, when a Kickstarter campaign for it was released. That was eight years ago and there's still no word of when the game is going to release.

As you may remember, its introduction to many was in 2020, when it reared its head at a PlayStation State of Play for the PS5. And it caught the attention of many. It looked great and has always looked great. In 2021, a brief teaser trailer was released and since then it's been crickets. And PlayStation fans have noticed the silence.

Over on the PS5 Reddit page, a post titled, "What happened to Little Devil Inside?", has garnered attention and created a discussion around the game. Both the post and replies are all either growing increasingly concerned about the game or are already writing it off as never coming out.

"This game was heavily featured in the early State of Plays for the PS5. It was one of my most anticipated indie titles in a long time," reads the post. "The graphics, gameplay, and music all looked far along. It seemed fun and unique. But there hasn't been any news about it for over a year. What happened?"

"Dude this game has been talked about for 10 years. They're not polishing it. It's cooked. Vaporware. Kickstarter b*****t. If it ever does get released it will definitely be hot a**," adds a reply.

To be fair, this second period of silence from the game hasn't been very long yet. And there are other games from early PS5 State of Plays that have nowhere to be seen, such as Pragmata from Capcom. That said, the second round of silence from the game is enough to have some PlayStation fans worried.