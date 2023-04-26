PlayStation Plus Free Games for May 2023 Revealed

Sony has today revealed the lineup of new free games for PS5 and PS4 that will be available to download through PlayStation Plus. As of this past week, Sony unveiled the first PS Plus title for May that would be landing on the Extra and Premium tiers of the subscription. Now, those that are only members of the baseline PS Plus Essential tier have learned what three games they can expect to roll out within the coming week.

Going live on May 2 and lasting until June 6, PlayStation Plus members will be able to download Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders. All three of these new PS Plus games will be available to download in native forms for both PS5 and PS4, which often isn't something that tends to happen. Additionally, all of these new PS Plus additions prominently feature multiplayer modes, meaning that players will easily be able to hop into these games with their friends.

Compared to previous months, there's no single game coming to PlayStation Plus in May that really stands out above the rest. Grid Legends is likely the biggest game of this lineup as it's published by Electronic Arts, but it also caters to a much more niche audience of players. Chivalry 2 and Descenders, on the other hand, have been fairly popular over the years, but neither title is all that relevant in 2023. All in all, this isn't a horrible lineup of new PS Plus games, but it seems likely that many subscribers will find May 2023 to be a bit disappointing.

To learn more about all of these upcoming additions to PS Plus, you can find descriptions and trailers for each attached below.

Grid Legends

"Grid Legends delivers thrilling wheel-to-wheel motorsport and edge of your seat action around the globe. Create your dream motorsport events, hop into live multiplayer races, be part of the drama in an immersive virtual production story, and embrace the sensation of spectacular action racing. Jostle for position. Drive legendary cars to their limits. Feel the rush of incredible speed. Push your Nemesis on the track. Defeat your friends again and again... and don't let them ever forget it!"

Chivalry 2

"Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield. Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more."

Descenders

"From the developers of Action Henk, Descenders is a fast-paced extreme downhill biking game that's easy to pick up, but difficult to master. Grab your bike, pick your team, and attempt to live up to the legend of your Descender. Will you join the die-hard, trick-frenzy ranks of Team Enemy, the proficient, off-road stylings of Team Arboreal, or the high-octane, speed-is-everything Team Kinetic?"