PlayStation Plus Subscribers Divided Over New "Mesmerizing" Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are divided over a new free game that some are calling "memorizing" while others are calling it "frustrating." The latest batch of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games were addeed on April 18, which means subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have now had a full week with said games. One of the biggest additions at the time was Kena: Bridge of Spirits from developer Ember Lab. The PlayStation console exclusive released in 2021, and apparently it's quite divisive.

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one post that's garnered considerable attention calls it "one of the best" right in the post title, before adding that "if you love some immersive soundtrack in games and awesome storyline" to "please play Kena Bridge of Spirits." Building upon this plea, the Reddit user notes they were "mesmerized" with the game, noting they can't explain why other than by saying the game always left them "calm" and "soothed."

In the replies, many fellow PS Plus subscibers agreed with the take, but a surprising number also provided contrasting takes. In fact, one notes that they couldn't wait to finish the game while playing it thanks to "tedious" combat and "random difficulty spikes."

"Got it on sale last year and was kinda meh about it," reads one of these replies. "Random difficulty spikes and the combat became tedious after a while. Glad you're enjoying it though. I couldn't wait for it to be over by the end of it."

Contrasting the contrasting opinions, plenty agreed with the Reddit poster, as noted. One fellow PS Plus user said the game was "relaxing" and that they "loved every moment of it."

"Agreed, got it for Christmas, just a relaxing game with a really good emotional story and easy fun gameplay, loved every moment of it and the soundtrack was so soothing and sweet I always listen to it in the background now when i do other stuff," reads the reply. "Also, the little Rot creatures were adorable!"

Of course, every game has its detractors, but more so than many other games, Kena: Bridge of Spirits seems to have really divided PlayStation gamers, or at least that's what this new Reddit discouse about the game suggests.