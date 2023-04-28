PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Popular 2022 Game for Free

PlayStation Plus subcribers, or at least some PlayStation Plus subscribers, can now play a popular 2022 PS4 and PS5 game for free, courtesy of a free trial. Unfortunately, if you're anything but a PS Plus Premium subscriber -- which means if you're a PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra subscriber -- you're out of luck. This offer has only been extended to PS Plus Premium subscribers. Of course, a free trial isn't as appealing as a straight-up free download, however, the game in question, Cult of the Lamb, is only 14 to 20 hours long, depending on your playstyle, so a free one-hour trial is a meatier taste of the game compared to some other, longer games.

Developed by Massive Monster and published by Devolver Digital, Cult of the Lamb is a roguelike management game that debuted on August 11, 2022 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores as high 88 and quickly became a suprise hit and one of the most popular indie games of its year.

"Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name," reads an official pitch of the game. "Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland Followers and spread your Word to become the one true cult."

"Cult of the Lamb is a fantastic mix of cute and fiendish, blending together the roguelike and farm simulation genres to make one of this year's best games," reads the opening paragraph of our review. "The roguelike genre experienced its mainstream moment in 2020 with the release of Hades, a game that relied on equal parts skill and finding those broken combos of bonuses and buffs to bully bosses into submission. One of the underdeveloped parts of Hades involved the redevelopment of the Underworld itself, which added passive bonuses and furthered the story between Zagreus and various NPCs. If you loved Hades but wanted more of that base management aspect, Cult of the Lamb is the perfect game for you."