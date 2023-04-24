Horizon 3 Teased by PlayStation

With the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC out -- and getting review bombed -- PlayStation fans are starting to turn their attention to the next installment in the series. To this end, developer Guerrilla Games has teased "Aloy's next adventure." Unfortunately, this is about the extent of the tease, which comes alongside news that Guerrilla Games co-studio head Angie Smets is taking the position of Head of Development Strategy at PlayStation Studios. In other words, she has received a promotion and will have less impact on the Horizon series going forward.

"We have full confidence in our new leadership as they steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon

with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project," says Guerrilla Games.

Now, it's possible this isn't the third installment in the series proper, but that's what the language suggests. We know there are other games in development -- like the online game that is mentione, a remake of the first game, and possibly more spin-offs -- but the language and context here suggest this is the next proper, mainline installment, which is exciting for fans of the series.

While the next Horizon game is in the works, it's going to be a while before you're playing it. If you haven't played Horizon Forbidden West, you have plenty of time, and according to our review of the game, it's worth your time. As if the first game, which is currently only playable on PS4, but as noted, rumors suggest a PS5 remake is currently in the works.

"Horizon Forbidden West, by most counts, is another strong release for Guerrilla Games and PlayStation," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "This is very much a sequel that just looks to go bigger and better than its predecessor, and in that regard, it very much achieves what it sets out to accomplish. Although I wanted more from the story and the game's general structure is very much the same when compared to Zero Dawn, fans who loved the last title should still love the adventure that this follow-up takes you on."