Steam Leak Confirms Long-Awaited Release Is Finally Happening

A new Steam update has more or less confirmed that a long-rumored, long-awaited game is finally releasing on the PC digital storefront. Historically, Steam wasn't the subject of many ports. If a game was going to release on PC, it usually hit PC the day it is released, not weeks, months, or years later. However, with more console-exclusive games getting PC ports, especially PlayStation-exclusive games, this is no longer the case. Like every platform, Steam is starting to get post-release ports.

It looks like the next noticeable port coming to Steam is once again coming via PlayStation. More specifically, it looks like PlayStation is finally bringing Returnal to Steam after months and months of rumors and reports, and leaks pointing toward a PC port of the PS5 exclusive.

The speculation began earlier this year when a game under "Oregon" surfaced in the Steam database. For a variety of reasons, many suspected this game was a codename for Returnal. Fast-forward, and now a Steam database update has changed Oregon to Returnal. In other words, there's no more room for doubt; Returnal is coming to Steam, it's just a matter of when. An update like this suggests it's coming soon, but for now, this is just speculation.

Developed by Housemarque and published by Sony, Returnal was released on April 30, 2021 to an 86 on Metacritic. It's unclear how well the game has sold as we haven't had new numbers in over a year, however, it's clear it didn't light the world on fire despite reviewing well and picking up a variety of awards at the end of 2021.

"After crash-landing on a shape-shifting alien planet, Selene finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again she's defeated, forced to restart her journey every time she dies," reads an official blurb about the game. "In this roguelike shooter, both the planet and your equipment change with every cycle, forcing you to adapt your play style and take on evolving challenges. Choose to go solo through the shifting labyrinth of Atropos, or share your entire journey with another player in online Co-op Mode. Then, when you're ready, take on the Tower of Sisyphus – an ascending gauntlet of increasingly dangerous phases focused on putting your combat skills to the test."

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, while this update/leak is fairly definitive, remember it's not official, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt.