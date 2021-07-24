PlayStation Leaks Free PS Plus Games for August 2021

✖

PlayStation Plus subscribers still have a while longer to download July’s free games, but it looks like we already know what we’ll be getting in August thanks to a recent leak. The August 2021 PlayStation Plus games have appeared on the PlayStation Plus website ahead of schedule, but they were taken down not long afterwards since the announcement apparently wasn’t supposed to go live just yet. Subscribers will be getting three different games in august, one of which is a new title coming to the PlayStation 5.

The three free games being given away to PlayStation Plus subscribers in August are Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter’s Arena: Legends. The last of those three games is considered a “bonus game” and will only be available for those who have a PlayStation 5. Sony announced previously that Hunter's Arena: Legends would be one of its free games for August, though it wasn't said that it'd only be free for PlayStation 5 owners since there's also a PlayStation 4 version of the game coming.

August PS+ lineup revealed by Sony https://t.co/Ty18b8ewIt •Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

•Tennis World Tour 2

•Hunter's Arena: Legends (PS5) pic.twitter.com/cn6NV4ElYy — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 24, 2021

You can find info about each of the three free games below before they’re made available in August.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

“Grab your peashooter and embrace mayhem of the battlefield in Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, as the tension expands beyond Neighborville into new social and free-roam regions on the outer reaches of the contested township,” a preview of the game from Sony read.

Tennis World Tour 2

“Experience the true sensations of court in Tennis World Tour 2,” a preview said. “Dominate the sport and ascend the world rankings as one of the world’s top players, or create your own athlete to challenge your friends locally or online.”

Hunter’s Arena: Legends

“Sharpen your fighting skills and attempt to survive in Hunter’s Arena: Legends, a fast-paced slug-fest featuring extreme close-range combat in intense 1v1 matches and battle royale modes,” a preview said.

These free PlayStation Plus games aren’t quite as recognizable as July’s games, but free is free. The ones being given away this month included A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Still, for those who have a PlayStation 5 and have been eyeing the new Hunter’s Arena: Legends game, it’s a nice surprise to be able to get the game right away.

August’s free PlayStation Plus games should be available starting on August 3rd with an official announcement expected to happen soon.