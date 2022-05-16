PlayStation Plus Details New Classic Games Catalog

✖

Since it was first announced earlier this year by PlayStation, it has been known that the upcoming subscription service merging the existing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a tiered version of PlayStation Plus would include a "catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options." Now, ahead of the initial rollout of the new and improved subscription service, PlayStation has finally revealed exactly what sort of classic games will be in that catalog at launch, though the language is framed in such a way that the list might grow from here.

The new classic games catalog will specifically only be available as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium/PlayStation Plus Deluxe tiers. Additionally, some of the video games included in the catalog will have improved framerates and resolution compared to their launch versions and certain original PlayStation and PSP titles in the catalog will also have a new user interface allowing players to save at any point or rewind. Perhaps best of all, folks that have purchased digital versions of original PlayStation or PSP titles will be able to grab those titles to play on PS4 or PS5 without a subscription or additional purchase.

More games revealed for the all-new PlayStation Plus, launching soon. Includes blockbuster hits like Demon’s Souls and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and classics like Ape Escape and Syphon Filter. Full details: https://t.co/2lubGPdjTq pic.twitter.com/cXJiQBMTBc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 16, 2022

You can check out the full revealed list of classic games included in both the PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Deluxe plans, straight from the source, below:

Original PlayStation and PSP

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original Playstation

| Japan Studio, Original Playstation Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original Playstation

| Japan Studio, Original Playstation I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

| Bend Studio, Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Third-Party Partners

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

| Team 17, Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

Remasters

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Third-Party Partners

Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

| Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

As noted above, the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium is set to begin rolling out globally starting next week with North America specifically set to have the new tiered service on June 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation in general right here.

As noted above, the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium is set to begin rolling out globally starting next week with North America specifically set to have the new tiered service on June 13th.