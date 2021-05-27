PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2021 Divide Fans

Today, Sony revealed the free PlayStation Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting for June 2021. In 2021, Sony has upped the ante with PlayStation Plus. While Xbox Games With Gold has had a shambolic 2021, PlayStation Plus is having one of its best years to date, if not its best year ever. We are just now getting to the halfway point of the year, yet the subscription service has already given away multiple incredible games, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Control. That said, June 2021's offering is a bit less exciting than in recent months. It's not bad, but it does quite hold the momentum.

If you missed the announcement, June's free PlayStation Plus games are Star Wars Squadrons, Operation Tango, and Virtua Fighter 5: Showdown. Obviously, the big game here is Star Wars Squadrons, which isn't even a year old. Meanwhile, Virtua Fighter 5: Showdown is also notable because it was just announced this week and is not even out yet. The latter bit also applies to Operation Tango, making its inclusion a bit more notable as well.

Overall, it's a decent month. You have a fairly new Star Wars game and two brand new releases that will be free at launch for subscribers. That said, while some subscribers are pleased with the offering, there's also been some blowback. Compared to the blowback Xbox Games With Gold has been getting this year, it's minimal, but compared to the reception PlayStation Plus has been getting this year, it's notable.