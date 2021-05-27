PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2021 Divide Fans
Today, Sony revealed the free PlayStation Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting for June 2021. In 2021, Sony has upped the ante with PlayStation Plus. While Xbox Games With Gold has had a shambolic 2021, PlayStation Plus is having one of its best years to date, if not its best year ever. We are just now getting to the halfway point of the year, yet the subscription service has already given away multiple incredible games, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Control. That said, June 2021's offering is a bit less exciting than in recent months. It's not bad, but it does quite hold the momentum.
If you missed the announcement, June's free PlayStation Plus games are Star Wars Squadrons, Operation Tango, and Virtua Fighter 5: Showdown. Obviously, the big game here is Star Wars Squadrons, which isn't even a year old. Meanwhile, Virtua Fighter 5: Showdown is also notable because it was just announced this week and is not even out yet. The latter bit also applies to Operation Tango, making its inclusion a bit more notable as well.
Overall, it's a decent month. You have a fairly new Star Wars game and two brand new releases that will be free at launch for subscribers. That said, while some subscribers are pleased with the offering, there's also been some blowback. Compared to the blowback Xbox Games With Gold has been getting this year, it's minimal, but compared to the reception PlayStation Plus has been getting this year, it's notable.
Do Better Sony
prevnext
Not entirely disappointed but you can do better Sony, but at least it is something to add to my library.— Andres Quogana (@Aznfolk) May 26, 2021
From Battlefield 6 to This?
prevnext
I don't mind Star Wars, but are you guys literally went from giving battlefield 5 to this? pic.twitter.com/I942sdKILE— Ameer🥶 (@Mero_Kin9) May 26, 2021
Bad Month
prevnext
Okay this month was bad i mean come one are you kidding me a 2006 game? How tf is that even on ps4? I dont own any of them but it could of been better i might just play star wars squadrons— ItsGP003 (@CastelloPlayz) May 26, 2021
Trash
prevnext
This is trash— JoCwabba (@JoCwabba) May 26, 2021
Somewhere in the Middle
prevnext
Not a blockbuster month by any means. But they were never going to drop bangers and divert attention away from Ratchet and Clank.— Dan 🎮 (@_DanJapan) May 26, 2021
Someone Needs a Raise
prevnext
Whoever chooses PS Plus games this year needs a raise— VakaVG (@VakaVG) May 26, 2021
Star Wars Squadrons? Big W
prevnext
I was so close to buying Star Wars Squadrons this month. Big W— Matt (@MattPlaisance) May 26, 2021
Much Better Than It Used to Be
prevnext
People complaining have no idea how bad PSPlus free games used to be. 90% of the games in 2014 or 2015 were indies. We've just had 2 or more months of great games and AAA games, 3 smaller games this month is perfectly fine— Cantbe4nothing (@Cantbe4nothing1) May 26, 2021
Sweeeet
prevnext
Sweeeet. Stoked to play Squadrons for free.
Pretty indifferent towards the other two but I'll give Tango a try if its couch-co-op.— Zachurrate⭕ Enigmatic Charisma Machine (@zachurrate) May 26, 2021
New Game That's Not Even Out Yet and One That Just Released. Can't Ask For More
prevnext
A game that hasn't even been out for a year is making the ps plus free game for the month tells a lot about the quality of the game— Jordan Evers (@jevers97) May 26, 2021
Time to Subscribe
prev
if only I had ps+ lol, I wanna play VF5— RainbowKathyy (@zKathy_) May 26, 2021