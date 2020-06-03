New PlayStation Plus Free Games for June Are Now Available

✖

As of right now, both of the free video games included as part of PlayStation Plus for June -- Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II -- are now available for folks to grab for their collection. Call of Duty: WWII was actually announced and made available early last week, so if you happen to be all over the news, you've likely picked it up already, but Star Wars Battlefront II is now available as well. If you don't see it being offered in the usual places on PlayStation Network, the "free" price should kick in once you add it to your cart.

All of the usual caveats apply here, of course. These are only free to PlayStation Plus subscribers, and so long as those folks maintain their subscriptions, the free games, once claimed, will be available to download and play. Also, as mentioned above, it does not appear like Star Wars Battlefront II has made it to the usual pages that alert folks to it being free, but we can confirm that it, in fact, is currently free via PlayStation Plus and available to claim.

Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII are your PS Plus games for June. Full details on this month’s lineup: https://t.co/pBXcZWFpnC pic.twitter.com/pj36qR99cB — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 28, 2020

June's free PlayStation Plus video games, Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II, are set to be available through July 6th. As usual, and noted above, these free video games are only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. As the month has only begun, there is no telling what PlayStation Plus might include as free for July. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

What do you think of this month's PlayStation Plus freebies? Are you excited to check them out? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.