New PlayStation Plus Free Game to Release Early

PlayStation today revealed that not only will Call of Duty: WWII be part of the monthly PlayStation Plus lineup for June, but it will actually be available to download earlier than usual. Folks that are subscribed to the service can grab the new freebie starting tomorrow, May 26th. Notably, the announcement was made on Memorial Day, the United States federal holiday honoring the military dead.

According to PlayStation, Call of Duty: WWII is just part of June's monthly lineup, which isn't itself unexpected. Typically, PlayStation Plus offers at least two video games for free every month. (For what it's worth, Call of Duty: WWII was nowhere on our radar for possible June freebies.) The full lineup, whatever it might be, is set to be revealed later this week.

Given the early release of Call of Duty: WWII to PlayStation Plus subscribers, it's unclear exactly how long June's freebies will be available. What is known, however, is that this specific game will be available tomorrow, May 26th. Additionally, May's free PlayStation Plus video games, Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19, are set to be available through June 1st. As usual, these free video games are only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

