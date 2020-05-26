Call of Duty: WW2 Is Now Available for Free via PlayStation Plus

✖

After revealing yesterday on Memorial Day in the United States that Call of Duty: WWII would be part of June's monthly PlayStation Plus freebies and release early, the popular Call of Duty title is now officially available for subscribers to grab over in the PlayStation Store. Interestingly, this would appear to be an entirely different version of the title on the store for whatever reason, as it notes that it was "released" today, May 26, 2020.

In addition to announcing that Call of Duty: WWII was part of the June lineup and would release early, PlayStation yesterday also announced that it would reveal the full lineup this week. Given that it's the final full week for May 2020, that itself is not exactly shocking. What would be shocking, however, is if the leaked reveal of a free Marvel's Spider-Man for June turns out to be real. Whatever the case may be, we should all find out soon enough.

PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26. We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECVwca1cXq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020

"Call of Duty returns to its roots with Call of Duty: WWII—a breathtaking experience that redefines World War II for a new gaming generation," the official website for the 2017 video game states. "Land in Normandy on D-Day and battle across Europe through iconic locations in history’s most monumental war. Experience classic Call of Duty combat, the bonds of camaraderie, and the unforgiving nature of war."

Given the early release of Call of Duty: WWII to PlayStation Plus subscribers, it's unclear exactly how long June's freebies will be available. Whatever the case might be, Call of Duty: WWII is available now. Additionally, May's free PlayStation Plus video games, Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19, are set to be available through June 1st. As usual, these free video games are only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

