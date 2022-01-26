PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2022 Revealed

PlayStation has finally revealed the February 2022 PlayStation Plus free games. PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to get their hands on EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure starting February 1st. Of those, however, it is worth noting that Planet Coaster: Console Edition is the only PlayStation 5 title of the bunch.

All of the caveats for PlayStation Plus freebies apply here, of course. The lot is only available to claim by current PlayStation Plus subscribers, and even then only for a limited time. According to the announcement, the three new PlayStation Plus free games will specifically be available starting February 1st and rotate out at the end of the month. They are also specific editions with EA Sports UFC 4 and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure being technically for the PlayStation 4. Should a PlayStation Plus subscriber that claims these let their subscription lapse, they will be inaccessible until the subscription is once again active.

Your PlayStation Plus games for February are:



🤜 EA Sports UFC 4

🎢 Planet Coaster: Console Edition

*𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑝 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ*

🐲 Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure



— PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 26, 2022

Of these freebies, the least shocking is Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. The standalone version of the Borderlands 2 DLC from 2013 makes for a helpful primer for the upcoming video game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which plays in the same space and is set to launch on March 25th.

As noted above, February 2022’s free PlayStation Plus video games are officially EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. Of the three, Planet Coaster: Console Edition is the only PlayStation 5 title. They are set to be available starting February 1st and rotate out at the end of the month. January 2022’s free PlayStation Plus video games — Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 — are now available. They will remain available to claim by subscribers through January 31st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about the list for February 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games? Are you excited about any of them particularly?